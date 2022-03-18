If you were pinning your hopes on seeing Daniel Radcliffe reprise the role that made him a star, then you might want to look away now.

The Harry Potter star says he has no interest in doing a film version of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Director Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets - recently expressed interest in returning to the world of Harry Potter to create a film version of the play, which takes place years after the incidents in the seven books.

“A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert [Grint] and Emma [Watson] at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss. If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with Star Wars,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter in November.

Daniel Radcliffe Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

However, in a New York Times interview published on Thursday, Daniel was decidedly less keen, stating that playing Harry is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now,” even though he enjoyed doing the recent cast reunion special on HBO Max.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” he said.

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

However, the 32-year-old star did give Potterheads a tiny (like, really tiny) glimmer of hope.

“I’m never going to say never,” he added. “The Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10.”