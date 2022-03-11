Rupert Grint's F-Word-Spewing Daughter Has Disturbing Harry Potter Swag

Rupert Grint’s young daughter loves the profanity that must not be named.

During. an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Harry Potter actor said that his nearly two-year-old daughter, who’s named Wednesday, adores saying the F-word. (Watch the video below.)

The toddler picked it up quickly, Rupert explained, because his character in the Apple TV+ horror series Servant swears a lot and she hears him practicing his lines.

“Now she just says it whenever she’s excited,” he said.

“We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it.”

Wednesday is also enjoying her Harry Potter merch, including a wand and “a Pez dispenser with my head on it,” Rupert told host Jimmy Fallon.

The idea of candy popping out of Ron Weasley’s throat doesn’t seem to faze her.