Rupert Grint Names His One Condition For Returning For One Last Harry Potter Film

Rupert Grint has revealed he’d definitely be up for returning to the Harry Potter franchise in the future – but only on one condition.

The 33-year-old actor rose to global fame as a teenager playing Ron Weasley in all eight of the fantasy films.

Over a decade on from the release of the final instalment in the series, Rupert has admitted that he’d love to play Ron again in a future project.

“​​I can’t really think of a reason not to,” he told Thursday’s Good Morning Britain. “I love that character, I love that world. It’s a huge part of my life.”

Rupert with Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in The Order Of The Phoenix Warner Bros

And while he confessed to feeling a “kind of ownership of Ron”, he added that he enjoyed seeing Paul Thornley playing the character in the official Harry Potter sequel play The Cursed Child.

“I loved seeing the play,” he continued. “And it was a real thrill seeing someone else take that body over.

“But yeah, I would [come back]. If the others did, I think, yeah!”

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child debuted in London’s West End in 2016, and has since moved across the pond to Broadway.

The story – which is actually split into two parts – picks up after the epilogue of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, with the title character and his friends’ children going off to Hogwarts for the first time.

Since the end of the Harry Potter series, another film saga set in the same universe, Fantastic Beasts, has also been made, the third of which is scheduled to arrive cinemas in April.

