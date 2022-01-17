Rupert Grint Likens JK Rowling To An Aunt He 'Doesn't Necessarily Agree With' As He Addresses Relationship

In recent years, Rowling has made several controversial of comments on gender identity, which a number of the film’s cast have spoken out against in solidarity with transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people.

Following a number of headlines about Rowling’s involvement in the recent Harry Potter reunion special, Rupert has addressed his relationship with the author.

In an interview with The Times (£), the Ron Weasley actor said: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie.”

“It’s a tricky one,” he added.

Last year, Rupert issued a statement after Rowling responded to an article headlined “creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate” asking “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

He said (via BBC News) at the time: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.”