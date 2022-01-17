Rupert Grint Likens JK Rowling To An Aunt He 'Doesn't Necessarily Agree With' As He Addresses Relationship

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has likened JK Rowling to an auntie he doesn’t always agree with, amid controversy about the author’s views.
In recent years, Rowling has made several controversial of comments on gender identity, which a number of the film’s cast have spoken out against in solidarity with transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people.
Following a number of headlines about Rowling’s involvement in the recent Harry Potter reunion special, Rupert has addressed his relationship with the author.
In an interview with The Times (£), the Ron Weasley actor said: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie.”
“It’s a tricky one,” he added.
Last year, Rupert issued a statement after Rowling responded to an article headlined “creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate” asking “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
He said (via BBC News) at the time: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.
“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.”
Rowling, who has vehemently denied she is transphobic, defended her comments, saying: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”
She said she was partly motivated to speak out about issues around gender because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Following the controversy, it was rumoured that she would be excluded from the much-anticipated Harry Potter reunion, however she did appear, but only through archived footage from a 2019 interview.
During the special, the stars praised her as an author, with Rupert describing the “wizarding world” she created as an “intricately, perfectly designed universe”.
