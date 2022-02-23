If you’re unable to think of Daniel Radcliffe as anyone other than Harry Potter then prepare to have your mind blown.

The actor has been pictured for the first time in his new role as Weird Al Yankovic, and it’s fair to say he’s had quite the transformation.

Daniel is playing the comedy recording artist in a new biopic of his life, with a snap of him on set released on Tuesday.

It sees Daniel dressed in one of Weird Al’s signature tropical-print shirts and playing an accordion, complete with a curly black wig and moustache.

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al The Roku Channel

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Daniel said in a statement.

Al previously said he was “absolutely thrilled the Harry Potter star would be playing him when the news was announced last month.

In a statement, he joked: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.”

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” he added.

Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe Barry King/David M Bennett/Getty

Weird: The Al Yancovic story is set to explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame” and is being made by the comedy production company Funny Or Die, who are best known for their star-studded viral videos.

The film is set to debut on the streaming service Roku.

Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with a total of five Grammys to his name.