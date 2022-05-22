Life

14 Clever Pest Control Products You Need In Your Life This Summer

From an ingenious spider vacuum to a fake jam jar to trap fruit flies, all the tricks for de-pesting your home.

Love the summer vibes but hate the flies and creepies that come with the sun?

The double whammy of moths and mosquitos can make an otherwise peaceful home a stressful one – laying waste to your jumpers... and ankles. Meanwhile, pesky pests like wasps, ants and flies can upset a social event, a day in the garden or worse still, ruin your dinner. But there’s help to be had with all this, with everything from repellents and traps to screens and fly sways.

Make your home a no-fly zone and stop those annoying pests taking over with these pest control products.

1
Lure wasps into this trap to keep them away
A few drops of honey or apple cider vinegar recipe will attract the wasps to this catcher whether indoors or outdoors.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
2
Get moths in those dark places they love to linger
Moths love dark, undisturbed places Leave this moth trap, which lets out pheromones, in wardrobes, under furniture, on carpets and rooms. The moths will think they’re finding a mate and you'll prevent new infestations.
Get it from Amazon for £15.79
3
Put all the insects off the scent of your bins
Not only does this freshener absorb the bad odours and liquids in your bins, it contains citronella to keep the bugs at bay too.
Get it from Amazon for £6.38
4
Suck spiders up with this super vacuum
Vacuum up live bugs (at a full arms length away) by simply pointing this at the unwanted visitor and watch it get sucked up.
Get it from Amazon for £13.89
5
Use a pop of colour to nab those gnats
Sink these yellow markers into the soil near plants – in or outdoors – and flying pests will naturally be attracted and stick on to the strong adhesive.
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for £5.99
6
Plug in and put off pests of all varieties
Just plug these into your sockets and stave off everything from flies, fleas and mosquitoes to ants, roaches... and even mice.
Get four from Amazon for £26.99
7
Stick this trap anywhere to fool those fruit flies
This indoor fruit fly trap contains a liquid combo of 100% natural ingredients that entices fruit flies in. Each bottle lasts up to 30 days.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
8
Stop those ants in their tracks
Are ants your main issue? This is by some margin the most popular ant bait station on Amazon, with over 14,000 ratings to back that up.
Get it from Amazon for £6.60
9
Stick these sunflowers so the houseflies don't shine
These novel stickers are a simple solution to stopping bothersome house flies and effective for three months.
Get it from Amazon for £8.59
10
Practise your backhand against flies, mossies and more
With 3,500 volt power, this zapper is a take-no-prisoners alternative to a traditional swatter and eliminates all flying insects (comes in three sizes).
Get the large size from Amazon for £22.49
11
Bust those wasps like there's no tomorrow
Get some control of those wasp nests in your home or garden with this professional strength foam jet.
Get it from Amazon for £1
12
Amazon & Getty Images
Get to those ants in hard to reach areas
This ant killing gel has a syringe applicator so you can get into the cracks and crevices where ants really love to gather.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99 (was £10.74)
13
Stop the swarms on your BBQ before they start
There'll be no more bugs ruining your BBQ food, fresh fruit or food prep with these dome metal mesh covers.
Get two from Amazon for £14.99
14
Buzz those bugs away with the ultimate UV trap
This trap catches gnats, fruit flies and mossies: the light draws them towards it, the fan sucks them in and the super sticky glue boards ensure no bugs escape.
Get it from Amazon for £118.92
