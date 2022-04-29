Life
27 Last Minute Bank Holiday Buys You Absolutely Won't Regret

Another long weekend is calling and here's all the kit you could possibly need – on next day delivery.

Shopping Writer

Get the bank holiday essentials in.
Amazon
Bank holidays. There’s really nothing better. Whether you’re planning a big family get-together, a weekend long partying session with your mates, or a chilled out few days recharging your batteries, you’re no doubt looking forward to the extra time off. (If you’re lucky enough not to be working, that is.)

Whatever your plans – and wherever you’re spending them (home, park, beach or ‘out out’) – we’ve rounded up the bank holiday essentials you won’t regret buyng – and best of all they’re all available on super speedy Prime delivery.

From amazing pizza ovens and outdoor movie projectors to sunscreen, games, and, of course, the best seasonal drinks, we’ve got all you could need for a truly great bank holiday weekend. Let’s just hope the weather plays nice, too.

1
Amazon
This hanging egg chair
Fancy hanging out in comfort this weekend? An egg chair is the one. Cosy, comfortable, and it makes the perfect nook for reading or nursing a cocktail in the sun.
Get it from Amazon for £259 (was £279)
2
Amazon
This dermatologist-approved suncream
If you're planning on being outside as much as possible, some SPF is an absolute must. This 5-star UVA suncream, that's also water-resistant and fragrance-free, is the one.
Get it from Amazon for £12.13
3
Amazon
This super-sized drinks jug
It's not a proper bank holiday without a jug of Pimms or Sangria. This supersized jug (with lid) is a great buy for making (and serving) your go-to summer drink.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
4
Amazon
This best-selling meat thermometer
Planning a BBQ and want to ensure everything is properly cooked on time? The smart meat thermometer, which connects to your phone, comes with loads of top reviews.
Get it from Amazon for £99 (was £109)
5
Amazon
This colour-popping pop-up tent
Whether you’re relaxing at home or heading to the beach, this pop-up sun shelter comes with anti-UPF50+ coating, making it ideal for shielding kids, babies and pets from the sun.
Get it from Amazon for £30.99
6
Amazon
This bluetooth waterproof speaker (with 29% off)
Love relaxing in your garden, park (or on the beach) with your favourite tunes? This is the speaker you need, especially as just one charge lasts for up to 24 hours (480 songs).
Get it from Amazon for £39.99 (was £59.99)
7
Amazon
This key ingredient for a Spritz
Can you think of anything more relaxing right now than sitting in your garden (or the park) sipping an Aperol Spritz?
Get it from Amazon for £11 (was £16)
8
Tom Kerridge
This barbecue cooking bible
Tom's top of the Amazon charts for a reason with his 80 great recipes, from meat and veg burgers to salads, snacks and puddings for the BBQ newbie or seasoned pro.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £22)
9
Amazon
This rainbow hammock
It's all about the hammock life if you're in need of a little rest and recuperation and this Amazon bestseller is just the thing, complete with its own packaway bag.
Get it from Amazon for £32.99
10
Amazon
This fresh-of-the-shelves read
Looking for a page-turner to smash through this weekend? The highly anticipated second novel from bestselling Queenie author, Candice Carty-Williams, is out now!
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
11
Amazon
This handy table-top BBQ
We've not all got the space (or money) for a Green Egg BBQ, but this wonderfully compact grill will fit in pretty any outdoor space and is nice and affordable too.
Get it from Amazon for £31.99
12
Amazon
This giant Jenga-style game
Love a bit of Jenga tower building? Treat yourself (and the kids) to this giant outdoor version.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
13
Pimms
This stash of your favourite Pimms
Nothing that says bank holiday more than Pimms! But if you're too lazy to mix it, buy a crate of these pre-mixed tinnies for the garden and park and you're away.
Get 12 from Amazon for £22
14
Amazon
This family-sized gazebo
We know we can't rely on the weather entirely, so this collapsible gazebo is a good investment in the long run to keep the gatherings going all summer long.
Get it for £149 (was £179)
15
Amazon
This mega pack of pick'n' mix
Because you can't go wrong with a bumper pack of all your favourite sweets.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
16
Amazon
This SPF lip balm
It's important to give your lips the same sun protection as your skin. This handy SPF 50 lip balm from Blistex is perfect for protecting your lips from damage.
Get it from Amazon for £2.75
17
Amazon
This stylish outdoor rug
This chic outdoor rug is simple yet stylish, and ideal for relaxing (or for little ones to play on) while soaking up the sun.
Get it from Amazon for £89
18
Amazon
This guide to Caribbean cooking
Nothing beats jerk flavouring on a hot day, and this new guide to plant-based Caribbean cuisine from the McAnuff brothers has that, and so much more besides.
Get it from Amazon for £14.21 (from £22)
19
Amazon
This zesty-flavoured gin
For maximum holiday vibes even if you're on staycation, swap out your go-to gin for this zesty blood orange alternative.
Get it from Amazon for £25 (was £29)
20
Amazon
This wearable cooler bag
If you’re planning on heading out for a picnic, this collapsible cooler bag is a great buy. It’s leakproof, comfortable to wear, and – key! – can hold up to 34 cans of your go-to drink.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
21
Amazon
This portable pizza oven
Swap your heavy-duty barbecue for a portable pizza oven. This one's easy to set up and comes with its own baking stone (Not a fan of gas cooking? There's a multi-fuel alternative).
Get it from Amazon for £299.99
22
Amazon
Your very own Spikeball set
You may have seen people playing this addictive ball game in the park – and it's as much fun as it looks. The foldable net is easy to set up (and pack away) to play anywhere.
Get it from Amazon for £54.95 (was £57.99)
23
Amazon
This cooling beer dispenser
Love draught beer? This keg dispenser is a great buy. Not a beer drinker? It also works well with you favourite cider.
Get it from Amazon for £165
24
Amazon
This super cool movie projector
Whether you're heading off on a camping trip or planning on relaxing in your own garden, an outdoor movie night is a great way to impress your mates.
Get it from Amazon for £699
25
Amazon
This super cosy throw
As day turns to night but the party shows no sign of ending, it's worth having some of these cosy throws (available in a range of colours) to keep you and your guests warm.
Get one from Amazon for £14.99
26
Amazon
Some mood-setting lighting
Planning to stay out after the sun goes down? Create a gorgeous atmosphere with some festoon lighting for your outdoor space.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
27
Amazon
This hydration boosting hangover cure
All good bank holidays come to an end so make sure your medicine cabinet is well stocked with some Dioralyte for the inevitable morning after.
Get it from Amazon for £8.18
