Costa, Starbucks and Pret have all launched their summer coffee menus, which means it’s officially cold coffee season – and we couldn’t be more excited.
Cold coffee (whether you’re a fan of iced or cold-brewed drinks) might taste incredible, but often it can come with one hell of a price tag for such a small cup.
If you’re sick and tired of giving coffee chains your hard earned cash – or you simply want more cold coffee in your life – learning how to recreate your favourite beverage at home could be the way forward. (FYI, it’s actually a lot easier than you would think.)
Believe it or not, with the right tools, you can make barista-worthy cold coffees from your kitchen.
To help, we’ve rounded up everything you might need, starting with the game-changing Breville Iced Coffee Maker, which people can’t get it enough of right now! And better yet, it’s currently 22% off.
This Breville instant iced coffee maker is a game-changer
This single-serve coffee machine quickly cools hot-brewed coffee over ice, to create an authentic iced coffee. Simply fill the machine with water, scoop in the coffee, add ice to the tumbler, and press ‘Start’, for a cool, refreshing, and quick iced coffee ready in under four minutes.
Fancy grinding your own coffee? This is a great buy
For grinding your own coffee, this compact electric coffee grinder is ideal.
Add a flavour shot to your drink with these mini syrups
Not sure which flavoured syrup you'd prefer in your iced drink of choice? This set of five will give you the chance to work out what your favourite coffee syrup flavour is, before you invest in a larger bottle.
These glasses are perfect for serving iced coffee in
For a visually appealing iced or cold brewed drink, these quirky latte glasses work perfectly.
For cooling down your coffee ice cubes are a must
Not a fan of watered down iced coffee? Opt to use reusable, non-melting ice cubes instead. These multi-coloured freezable cubes will perfectly chill your coffee without watering it down.
For frothing and pouring your milk this jug will come in handy
There's an art to perfectly frothed milk poured over an iced or cold brewed coffee, but having a good quality jug also helps. This chic design will fit any kitchen and is easy to froth in, pour from, and clean.
Make disposing of used coffee grounds simpler with this knock box
Planning on drinking a lot of iced coffee? A knock box for the used grounds is a great buy.
This medium coffee is ideal if you like a stronger taste
For a stronger tasting iced drink, this arabica medium roast coffee is the perfect blend.
Give your iced coffee an intense flavour hit with this nutty whole bean road
You can't craft a delicious iced coffee without the right coffee beans, can you? These beans from Grind boast a combination of rich nutty and chocolatey undertones.
Up your iced coffee game with this upgraded coffee maker
Another Breville iced coffee maker, this single-serve machine pours hot brewed coffee over ice for a classic iced coffee. It’s quick and easy to use – all you need is water and a scoop of ground coffee.
Top your coffee with a layer of frothy milk
Amazon
Whether your go-to drink is an iced cappuccino or you simply want to top your cold brew with some whipped milk, this hand held milk frother is a great buy. It's easy to use and comes with a handy coffee bean grinder.
Keep your coffee cool in this stainless steel cup
Whether you're taking your coffee on the move or you simply want to keep it cool for longer, this stainless steel cup (which comes complete with a screw on lid and straw) is a great buy.
Add a hit of sweetness to your coffee with this caramel syrup
Fancy serving your favourite iced coffee or cold brew with a little added flavour? A coffee syrup is the perfect addition to your drink. This one's also available in vanilla and hazelnut.
Prefer cold brew over ice coffee?
This cold brew coffee maker is ideal for anyone who prefers a cold brewed coffee over a hot brewed one. It’s super easy to use too, with coffee brewing in 12 to 24 hours in the fridge.