Everything A Coffee Addict Needs For A Barista-Level Brew At Home

Amazon What coffee addicts need to get a barista level brew at home

If you’re something of a coffee connoisseur or a straight-up caffeine addict (or both), we bet you can’t start your day without a morning brew, not to mention all those extra cups you down through the day before your caffeine cut-off time.

On days when you’re in the office rather than WFH, you probably kick off early with a coffee on the commute. There’s something unparalleled about a coffee brewed by your favourite local barista, isn’t there?

But when you can’t – or don’t want to – leave the house or you simply don’t have the time or money for a cafe trip, it’s time for a DIY take on your favourite drink. The issue is that sometimes, a homemade coffee just doesn’t hit the spot. It seems more watery, less flavoursome, and just a whole lot less luxurious.

Despite any previous coffee faux pas, with practice – and the right kit – it’s possible to start bossing a cafe-quality coffee at home. Whatever your go-to coffee, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your ‘basic brew’ to something a little more special (think: barista level coffee at home).

In this guide, you’ll find grinders, beans, and all the accessories you need to hone your at-home coffee brewing and take your caffeine kick up a notch.