16 Brilliant Buys For Spending Those Long Summer Evenings In Your Garden

Summer is finally here, which means longer, hotter days and gloriously light and balmy evenings.

When the weather’s like this, we want to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Even as the sun starts to set, we’re hesitant to go inside, instead wanting to eek out the rest of our evenings while we can.

Whether it’s afternoon barbecues that blend into dusky nights, movie viewings snuggled under the stars, or chilled out drinking sessions around a fire pit, it’s time to make the most of it.

To help you up your setup for those evenings spent outdoors, we’ve rounded up a selection of buys that will seriously up your garden, balcony or backyard game.

1
These festoon lights for adding a warm glow
Give your garden a glorious glow with these pretty, pink-hued outdoor festoon lights. They’re solar powered and completely weatherproof.
Get them from Dunelm for £14
2
This ice bucket for keeping drinks chilled
This 30 litre ice bucket table features a drinks storage holder and adjustable tabletop, and is compact enough to fit most spaces, from balconies to patios.
Get it from Amazon for £98.95
3
This wooden hammock is perfect for lazing in
With a solid wooden base and a cotton canvas, this durable hammock is perfect for enjoying a siesta in the setting sun.
Get it from Made.com for £263 (was £329)
4
This mini projector is ideal for outdoor movie nights
Forget drive-in cinemas. Create your own alfresco viewings with this rechargeable mini smart projector. It's Wi-Fi compatible and works with a range of streaming apps. The ultimate Netflix and chill.
Get it from Amazon for £299.99
5
These incense sticks to keep the mosquitos at bay
Put a stop to the mozzies and midges descending, while you relax outside, with these citronella incense sticks.
Get them from Amazon for £10.99
6
This inflatable hot tub for relaxing in
Whether you're chilling on your own or having friends over, this five to seven person inflatable spa, featuring freeze protection and rapid heating, will impress.
Get it from Amazon for £466 (was £899)
7
This comfy corner sofa for relaxing on
If you’re going to spend the evening in the garden, you want to be comfortable. That’s where this five-seater polywood and aluminum outdoor sofa, comes in. It's even got a matching table.
Get it from Dunelm for £649 (was £799)
8
This waterproof speaker with powerful surround sound
Whether you’re listening to your favourite summer tunes or watching an open-air movie, this powerful speaker is a great buy. With up to 16 hours of battery life, it's both waterproof and dust proof and comes in six punchy colours.
Get it from Amazon for £39 (was £55)
9
These outdoor cushions to boost your comfort levels
Scatter on a rug or top your outdoor seating with these abstract, tropical-themed cushions. Made from hardy water-resistant polyester, they're both comfortable and durable, making them ideal for outdoor use.
Get it from Dunelm for £18
10
This classic swinging tipi bed is comfortable and cosy
Want to give your evenings a boho chic vibe? Hang this tipi bed, made from poly-cotton canvas, from your sturdy tree of choice, and it'll comfortably fit two or three of you.
Get it from Made.com for £399
11
This stylish and lightweight outdoor rug.
Pop this geometric rug on your patio, decking or lawn to add a touch of colour – and a waterproof place to sit as that evening moisture descends.
Get it from Amazon for £27 (was £29.99)
12
This fire pit and log store for a cosy corner
Even on the warmest days, the evenings can get a little chilly. This steel fire pit is perfect for snuggling around and comes with its own compact log store below.
Get it from Dunelm for £103.20 (was £129)
13
This stainless steel outdoor heater
Keep warm on colder evenings with this commercial-style outdoor heater, perfect for popping on your patio or deck whether or not you've got guests round.
Get it from Amazon for £122.99
14
These blankets for the colder nights
For cooler evenings, popping a throw across your lap can help to keep you cosy. Available in a range of patterns and colours, this cotton throw is hand woven with an organic blend of materials and is wonderfully soft and fluffy.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
15
This inflatable outdoor screen for movie night
For the ultimate outdoor movie night, this 16 foot inflatable screen will make a splash. It’s quick and easy to inflate and surprisingly compact to store, too.
Get it from Amazon for £119.99
16
These waterproof LED candles are flame-free
Dot these flameless LED candles around your garden to create a relaxing, warming glow. These ones are battery operated, remote-controlled and energy efficient.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99
