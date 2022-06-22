Life

27 Clever Problem-Solving Products You'll Be Glad You Bought This Summer

You deserve better than warm beer, ok?

Amazon

Hey, we’re British, it’s customary to complain about the hot summer weather, right?

Day and night, there’s always something the season catches us out on, leaving us feeling totally unprepared. But not this time.

From a reusable barbecue grill mat that’ll save time on scrubbing, to a cooling pillow insert that’ll help you get a decent night’s kip, we’ve found some fab products to fix those typically British summer problems.

Be happy.

1
Amazon
This SPF spray will cover the places you didn't know could burn
If this sudden increase in sunshine left you with surprise burns, this SPF50 spray is pretty much perfect. It'll cover that super-delicate scalp skin!
Get this from Amazon for £6.50
2
Amazon
For fridge-cold drinks at the press of a button (yessss!)
This three-litre water dispenser is for anyone who gets green envy any time they see those American-style ice dispenser fridges.
Get this from Amazon for £15.29 (Was £17.99)
3
Amazon
No more lukewarm beer thanks to these can coolers
Crack open a (genuinely) cold can with this six-pack set of cooling sleeves. These come in three bright colours two red, two blue and two green.
Get six from Amazon for £13.99
4
Amazon
A classy cooler bag to keep your food chilled
There's nothing more British than heading for a picnic the second the sun peeks out from behind the clouds. Keep your ham and cheese sarnies along with the Prosecco nice and cool while you head to your favourite spot!
Get this from Amazon for £14.99
5
Amazon
Heel balm if you want your feet to stay sandal-ready all the time
I highly recommend this heel salve balm which claims to start working in three days.
Get this from Amazon for £6.95
6
Amazon
A setting spray to keep your makeup in place on a hot day
I swear by NYX's dewy-finish setting spray that set both liquid and powder foundation.
Get this from Amazon for £6.40.
7
Amazon
Get rid of moss and discolouration on your patio
This specially-designed cleaner works on all hard outdoor surfaces, from wood to paving slabs and brick!
Get this from Amazon for £16.44
8
Amazon
Keep your mattress sweat and stain-free with this waterproof fitted sheet
This waterproof, Terry towel sheet comes in seven different sizes as small as cot bed to super king.
Get this from Amazon for £9.79 (double bed size)
9
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Retractable washing lines to dry your clothes as and when
These retractable washing lines snap back into their casing when they're not in use, so you'll be able to dry your clothes during unexpected sunny intervals before removing them when it inevitably starts raining.
Get this from Amazon for £18.99 (Two 15m-long lines)
10
Amazon
Avoid sand getting in all the wrong places with this genius towel
Like to sprint to the beach the second it gets over 20 degrees? Allow me to introduce you to this genius sand-resistant towel. Comes in over 30 different colours and patterns.
Get this from Amazon for £24.99 (large)
11
Amazon
End those sweltering summer nights with this light tog duvet
If your current bedding is designed more for chilly winter evenings, it might be time to buy this thin 4.5-tog duvet that's got rave reviews.
Get this from Amazon for £14.99 (double bed size)
12
Amazon
Get a good night's sleep with this cooling pillow insert
Place this cooling gel insert into your pillow for a refreshing sleep. If, like me, you often overheat at night – you won't even need to refrigerate this insert before using it thanks to its stay-cool filling!
Get this from Amazon for £5.95
13
Amazon
This maximum-strength deodorant will last you for several days at a time
Apply this deodorant at night before bed just once or twice per week. And because this lasts you can be doubly sure you won't be that person sweating out the bed.
Get this from Amazon for £11.40
14
Amazon
Get this barbecue liner and you'll wonder how you BBQ'd before
This reusable barbecue liner will make cleaning up after a grill about 500% easier. It comes in a huge roll, so you can cut out a mat that fits the job *exactly*! It also doubles up as an oven liner too, so you'll still get some use out of it when it's more of a roast dinner weekend.
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
15
Amazon
Apply some SPF50 without messing up your makeup
Yes, your make up does look good but the fact that the UK isn't always sunny is NOT a good enough excuse to avoid buying sunscreen.
Get this from Amazon for £6.18
16
Amazon
Keep your plants happy and continuously hydrated under the Summer sun
These watering globes last for around two weeks so you won't look over one day to discover that your fave ferns have all but turned to dust in the summer heat.
Get this from Amazon for £8.99 (pack of 4)
17
Amazon
Keep your pet hydrated while you're out and about
No matter how far away you are from a tap by buying this clever bottle walking your furry friend in the heat will be joy. Also comes in green or blue.
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
18
Amazon
Attract gnats and insects to these sticky tabs and away from your plants
You can buy the bugs in your home a one-way ticket to these sticky tabs.
Get this from Amazon for £2.99 (6-pack)
19
Amazon
Speaking of pests...prevent the ants from overtaking your kitchen
These ant baits will help to prevent colonies by targeting the queen of the nest.
Get this from Amazon for £6.49 (2-pack)
20
Amazon
This humidifier could make the hot-but-sticky, muggy weather a little bearable
These low-hassle dehumidifiers could help stop damp, mould and condensation. It collects and stores up to 3 times its own weight in water.
Get these from Amazon for £9.95 (4-pack)
21
Amazon
This sunshade will reach all the way down to the edges of your car window
This car shade wraps around the door frame so you can easily open and close the window. Also, it comes in a large and x-large size.
Get this from Amazon for £10.99
22
Amazon
This natural-looking gradual tan moisturiser delivers an even glow
A dermatologically tested moisturiser suitable for sensitive skin that will give you that glow, that'll pair perfectly with those gorgeous summer outfits you've got lined up.
Get this from Amazon for £4.74
23
Amazon
Take the stress out of sunbathing with this bug-repelling spray
Some reviewers say that they haven't been bitten by insects once since buying this.
Get this from Amazon for £6.19
24
Amazon
Well, it looks like I'm buying this gorgeous hammock today
This hammock has a weight limit of 150Kg which is enough to hold two average adults. If the problem is stress, this hammock is the answer.
Get this from Amazon for £17.99
25
Amazon
These silicone ice trays are great for stacking instead of sticking to each other
These silicone ice trays have handy lids, so they won't splash water all over your freezer drawer when you put them in or be stuck when you take them out! Plus, your ice cubes won't take on that weird freezer taste (I can't be the only one who hates that, right?)
Get these from Amazon for £5.85 (for two)
26
Amazon
If your shoes are whiffy try these odour-neutralising bags
These will help to keep shoes smelling fresh when the heat is on.
Get this from Amazon for £8.99 (for 4)
27
Amazon
Prevent your summer clothes from sticking with anti-static spray
Works on static cling of everything from your summer skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits to car seats and carpets (why didn't I know about this sooner?!).
Get this from Amazon for £6.61
