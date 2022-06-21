Life

Here’s How I Manage My Oily Skin In Summer (And You Can, Too)

Tried and tested products that will help to keep the greasiness at bay.

Shopping Writer

Keep the oil slick at bay with this game-changing products
Mixed Retailers
Keep the oil slick at bay with this game-changing products

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

While most people love summer (hello sunny days, cocktails, and beach breaks), for those of us with oily skin, navigating the season can be tricky.

In the warmer summer months, when the temperatures and humidity levels increase, our skin naturally produces more sebum, which can lead to skin looking (and feeling) even oilier than usual.

I struggle with oil-prone skin all year long, but in the warmer months, I used to have a constant slick coating my face. While oily skin is nothing to be ashamed of, it can be super uncomfortable to live with, especially when it makes your skin feel greasy. Sigh.

The good news is that there are lots of great products that can make navigating summer skin oiliness (and keeping the slick at bay) a hell of a lot easier.

To help you take back control of your skin, I’ve rounded up a selection of my holy grails for managing oily skin throughout the summer months and beyond.

1
Face Theory
This SPF 50 broad spectrum sunscreen
While some SPF formulas will make your skin feel even greasier, this creamy sunscreen balm, which is alcohol and mineral oil free, should soak in without making your skin feel excessively oily.
Get it from Facetheory for £12.79 (was £15.99)
2
Amazon
This foaming facial cleanser
This scientifically formulated cleanser features microbiome technology, green tea, witch hazel, and salicylic acid. Applied to skin, the foam gently cleanses, reducing redness, removes impurities, and fights breakouts. It’s also vegan and paraben, fragrance and cruelty-free.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
3
Boots
This break-out controlling cleansing bar
This solid cleansing bar is formulated with organic charcoal that draws out bacteria, toxins and excess oil, tea tree oil that reduces inflammation and keeps skin healthy, and shea butter that hydrates and nourishes skin. It’s super easy to use and works well as an in-shower cleanser.
Get it from Boots for £6
4
Look Fantastic
This dermatologically-approved cleansing balm
This all-natural cleansing balm, formulated with finely ground discarded apricot stones, skin-calming blackcurrant seed, blue tansy and sea buckthorn oils is wonderfully buttery. The balm breaks down makeup, SPF, and any oils, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £18.99
5
Amazon
This hydrating skin serum that won't clog pores
This hyaluronic acid, daily-use serum is a total skin saviour. It instantly hydrates and plumps skin, and thanks to its non-comedogenic makeup it won't clog pores.
Get it from Amazon for £10.55 (was £13.07)
6
This ultra light pink-hued moisturiser
Glow Recipe
This weightless, cooling, gel-like formula won’t clog pores, making it perfect for oil-prone skin. With soothing and skin-restoring watermelon extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and soothing botanicals peony and jasmine, it's ultra hydrating and doubles up as a makeup primer.
Get it from Cult Beauty for £19.50
7
Amazon
These oil removing cleansing pads
Noticed a slick on your skin? These handy witch hazel, wasabi and salicylic acid soaked facial pads will quickly cleanse skin, removing oil and other acne-causing impurities. (Salicylic acid is a great ingredient for oily skin as it breaks down fatty compounds on the skin’s surface.)
Get them from Amazon for £6.99 (were £9.99)
8
Look Fantastic
This rechargeable facial cleansing brush
When excess oil (and dirt and grime) sit on your skin, it can lead to breakouts. Removing impurities from skin is important For pulling excess oil from pores and gently buffing away dead skin cells, a sonic cleansing brush can be a game-changer.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £71.40 (was £119)
9
Amazon
This purifying pore wash
Oily skin can cause clogged pores, leading to breakouts and further oil production, which is where this wonderfully gentle pore purifying daily wash comes in handy. Formulated with mild lactic acid, it micro-exfoliates the skin, gently cleansing pores and skin.
Get it from Amazon for £4
10
Face Theory
This lightweight gel moisturiser
For hydrating and softening oily skin, this oil-free moisturising gel, which is suitable for use on congested and acne-prone skin, is another must-buy. It’s free from parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, and mineral oils, and is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Get it from Facetheory for £10.49 (was £13.99)
11
ASOS
This balancing pink clay mask
For keeping skin balanced, this calming pink clay mask works wonders. Its lightweight formula is made up of sebum-controlling clay that cleanses skin, removing dirt and oil while also reducing pore size. When I want to re-balance my skin, this mask is my go-to.
Get it from Asos for £9.75 (was £12.99)
Suggest a correction
Beautyshoppingsummerskincare