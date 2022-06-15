Life

17 Affordable Summer Style Staples You’ll Wear Again And Again

Do you really need another floral midi dress? Invest in these foundational basics instead.

With clear blue skies and warm weather set to last, we’ve got the itch to ditch our jeans and jackets in favour of something more summery fits.

And while a quick scan of our favourite clothing brands leaves us drooling over gorgeous co-ords, pastel skirts, and yet more floral dresses, we’re keen to curate a closet that’ll see us through the whole season – rather than just a few pub garden trips.

So we’re forcing ourselves to forgo purchasing yet another floral midi dress, in favour of more foundational pieces that’ll help shape our summer wardrobes for years to come.

Focusing on basic buys that can be styled both up and down, we’ve pulled together a collection of summer staples you’ll get maximum use from, and feel great in.

1
ASOS
These wide-leg tailored trousers
Whether you’re pairing them with a blazer and heels, or going for a more chilled-out look with a crop top and trainers, wide-leg tailored trousers will look chic and stylish every time. And with the weather heating up, this pair is made of lightweight linen.
Get them from Asos for £55
2
Mango
These trendy tortoiseshell sunglasses
The oversized 80s shape, and brown tortoiseshell pattern of these sunglasses make them the perfect stand-out summer accessory. Plus, –sustainable as well as stylish - they’re made from recycled post-industrial waste!
Get them from Mango for £17.99
3
Amazon
An extensive selection of ribbed racer tank tops
Don’t you dare skip over these plain tank tops because they seem boring! A truly underrated staple, tanks look great tucked into jeans or tailored trousers, and make a brilliant base layer for an oversized shirt or smart blazer. And this set gives you two!
Get them from Amazon for £19.99
4
Stradivarius
A pair of flat buckled sandals
Super versatile, these beige and raffia sandals will work with most of your summer looks. Plus, they have hook-and-loop strap fastening on the heel, so you can ensure they’re properly supporting you.
Get them from Stradivarius for £29.99
5
Monki
A strappy black maxi to style up or down
Made from a super soft and stretchy modal material, this dress is the comfy and simple piece you’ll reach for all summer. Pair it with an overshirt and trainers for the school run, or go for a more sleek date night look that shows off the slinky spaghetti straps and side slits.
Get it from Monki for £30
6
ASOS
This sleek stone coloured blazer
There is honestly no outfit a blazer wont enhance. With its light and neutral stone tone, this single-breasted beauty will bring class to a casual outfit, while also completing a corporate look. We are obsessed!
Get it from ASOS for £35.99
7
Arket
A fabulous straw hat
A truly timeless accessory, straw hats are the ultimate stylish choice for those seeking shade. This unique option is crafted from 100% paper straw, and has a delicate crochet pattern.
Get it from Arket for £45
8
ASOS
A classic broderie anglaise midi dress
Not just a popular style for this season, broderie anglaise dresses are a summer boho essential. We love the tiered design and stylish square neck of this one, and would pair it with just a denim jacket and chunky white trainers.
Get it from Asos for £38
9
Stradivarius
Some chunky white trainers
These chunky white trainers are far cheaper than most designer alternatives, but still offer flexible support and durability. We love their subtle beige and cream detailing, and can see them complementing many of our day-to-day looks.
Get them from Stradivarius for £49.99
10
& Other Stories
A pair of relaxed linen shorts
Who says shorts can’t be smart? Made from lightweight linen, this pair boasts a tailored pleated finish, a suit-style zip and button closure, and large belt loops. Just pair them with a tank top and a blazer for a stylish evening look.
Get them from & Other Stories for £55
11
John Lewis & Partners
This contemporary denim jacket
Can’t decide between a cropped or oversized denim jacket? A happy middle-ground, this one has a contemporary standard profile with a slightly shorter hem, and is the perfect relaxed yet chic fit.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £75
12
Amazon
These bestselling gold huggie hoops
From stackable rings to cute hoops, there’s no denying that gold jewellery is really having its moment. These sterling silver huggies have been plated in 14K gold so you can get the golden look without breaking the bank.
Get the pair from Amazon for £12.95
13
Cos
An oversized white shirt
Give your jeans a more summery feel by pairing them with this lightweight cotton shirt with cuffed long sleeves. Extra smart when paired with a blazer, an oversized white shirt is a definite summer wardrobe essential.
Get it from Cos for £59
14
John Lewis & Partners
This crossbody straw bag
Nothing screams summer like straw – so we had to pop in another boho accessory! This small circular bag can be carried by the handles, or slung over your shoulder using the large strap.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £25
15
ASOS
A pleated midi skirt in a plain colour
If you’re after a midi skirt with endless ways to style, then forgo the bold colours and tight patterns in favour of a pleated option. We can see this cream midi looking great with both trainers and pretty heels.
Get it from Asos for £55
16
Steve Madden
These strappy heeled sandals
These 90s inspired sandals are the perfect pair of minimal heels to see you through the summer. With their small block heel, and easy slip-on style, they’re ideal for both work and play.
Get them from Amazon for £58.45
17
Amazon
Some simple white t-shirts
Whether you’re tucking it into jeans for a casual daytime look, or instead pairing it with tailored shorts and a blazer for a day in the office, a white t-shirt is a summer staple that will truly never let you down. So here’s an affordable pack of two!
Get two from Amazon for £7.81
