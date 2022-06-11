Life

Give Your Garden A Love Island Glow-Up With These Gorgeous Buys

Mixed Retailers
There’s no arguing with the fact that the newly refurbished Love Island garden (and villa for that matter) is totally glorious.

Each year the villa garden is decorated in a super unique and quirky way - it’s the kind of space that instantly makes you think of summer. From the neon signs to the colourful bean bags adorning the lawn, it’s easy to see why the show always gives us major vacay vibes. (Not to mention, leaves us feeling rather jealous.)

While you might not be in a position to jet off to Mallorca for a month or two, you can transform your barren garden into a Love Island-esque summer space. Think: bright hued sun loungers, cactus statues and perfectly sized pools.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to give your patio a Love Island inspired glow-up.

Amazon
These gloriously green palms
Add a tropical feel to your garden with this pair of hardy, drought-resistant palms.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99
Amazon
This mini outdoor kitchen
Love to cook? Then this garden cooking station, complete with a gas barbecue, is the perfect addition to your Love Island-inspired patio.
Get it from Amazon for £379.99 (was £419.99)
Amazon
This metal framed pool
It might not be as big as the pool in the Love Island villa, but this metal framed pool from Intex is ideal for chilling in on those warmer days.
Get it from Amazon for £101.04 (was £139.99)
Amazon
This mini outdoor sofa
Not got the space (or the budget) for an extra large outdoor sofa? This 4-seater rattan alternative is a great option for a smaller patio.
Get it from Amazon for £269.99
Amazon
This 'Good Vibes Only' neon sign
Attach this bright pink sign to your wall to give your garden a glow-up.
Get it from Amazon for £32.39 (was £38.99)
Amazon
These wonderfully bright outdoor cushions
Adorn your outdoor sofa with these water-resistant, hollow-fibre, 18-inch pillows, available in a range of Love Island-esque colours.
Get it from Amazon for £13.97
Amazon
This extra large rattan sofa
This extra large 9-seater corner sofa features a rattan base with a powder coated steel frame, and comes with washable, soft-based cushions. The design is a great alternative to the outdoor sofa the Love Islanders like to lounge on.
Get it from Amazon for £649.99 (was £689.99)
Amazon
This pretty orange outdoor rug
Jazz up your patio – and add a luxe villa vibe – with this bright, bold outdoor rug, made from durable, weather-friendly fibres.
Get it from Amazon for £79.95
Amazon
This wheeled wooden lounger
This eucalyptus wooden sun lounger, complete with an adjustable back, is perfect for chilling out in the sun, whether you have a giant pool to sit by or not.
Get it from Amazon for £119.99 (was £149.99)
Amazon
This colourful sun lounger cushion
Top your sun lounger with a pink, teal or yellow cushion pad to recreate that villa vibe.
Get it from Amazon for £47.97
Amazon
This glowy bulb lighting
The villa garden is adorned with hanging bulb lighting. Give your patio the same glow with this extra long festoon lighting.
Get it from Amazon for £32.99 (was £33.99)
Wayfair
This bright cactus statue
One of the new features of this year’s Love Island garden is the quirky cactus statues. Recreate the look with this matte-finish cactus statue, available in a range of wonderfully bright, bold hues.
Get it from Wayfair for £253.99
Amazon
This outdoor bean bag chair
Colourful bean bags are always dotted across the Love Island garden. Recreate the look by adding a selection of these extra large bean bag chairs to your patio. This design is available in lots of colours, including pink, purple, orange, blue, and red.
Get it from Amazon for £35.95 (was 37.95)
Dunelm
This luxury fire pit bowl
This sleek, modern fire pit is super similar to the design the Love Islanders snuggle up around each night. This weather-proof design is a great luxury buy.
Get it from Dunelm for £859
Amazon
This budget-friendly fire pit
Give your patio villa vibes with this low-smoke (and lower cost), stainless steel fire pit, perfect for popping in the middle of your patio.
Get it from Amazon for £289.99 (was £299.99)
