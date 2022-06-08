Love Island Fans Have A Lot Of Opinions On Age Gap Relationships This Year

ITV Davide and Gemma

The country’s favourite dating show is back and we’re hooked to our TVs again. Love Island has proved once more that it’s the show that keeps on giving. Just two episodes into the new season and already, the public has some strong opinions.

So far, we’ve watched the Italian stallion Davide pair up with Gemma. And some viewers were shocked, considering the fact that Davide is 27 years old and Gemma is only 19.

The pairing sparked conversations around age gaps in relationships and whether it’s appropriate for a 19-year old to be dating someone who is eight years their senior.

For some, the age gap is too much:

There are so many reasons why Gemma (19) and Davide (27) is an inappropriate match, but nothing is ickier than seeing people justify it with things like "u wouldn't say the same if she was 25 and he was 33" No, because he pre-frontal cortex would be fully developed #LoveIsland — Ellen Kate Boyle | Content By The Sea (@contentbythesea) June 8, 2022

Davide picking Gemma has given me serious ick. She was 16 when the pandemic started 🤮 #LoveIsland — Sophie (@Sophalini28) June 8, 2022

People saying “what about Laura and Wes” are very sus to me cus like ok, that was a problem too and IF it wasn’t called out as much it should’ve been. But that doesn’t mean Gemma and Davide are ok!! Like are you just arguing for the sake of it? It’s a weird age gap! #LoveIsland — Shadae (@xSlouiseC) June 8, 2022

It’s weirding me out that Gemma was 16 at the start of the pandemic. Like fresh out of the GCSE exam hall, barely old enough to buy a Red Bull. Davide was at least 24-25 🥴 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t18hh9OBOI — Party McFly ✨ (@SSJBens) June 8, 2022

But others are highlighting some hypocrisy, as Wes and Laura had a significant age gap. Wes was 20 and Laura was 29.

Is everybody forgetting the 9 year age gap between Wes and Laura in 2018. Why is everybody crying over an 8 year age gap between Gemma and Davide. #LoveIsland2022 #LoveIsland — Jess (@Jess65285319) June 8, 2022

People are quick to comment on the age gap between gemma and Davide, however fail to remember the age gap between Wes & Laura .. okay #LoveIsland — IONAAMYS (@ionajaneX) June 8, 2022

The coupling has led to many calling for Love Island to be restricted to over 21s.

Love island should be 21+ tbh , what business does a 19 year old have kissing a 27 year old ??? — beth. (@Bethh_e) June 6, 2022

when will love island get a 21+ rule cos seeing this lass straight out of sixth form is WEIRD #loveisland #gemmaowen pic.twitter.com/95vVPw6YVr — wade moffat (@WadeMoffat) June 6, 2022

sorry but am i the only one who thinks love island contestants should be 21+… idk there’s just something so uncomfy to me about a 19 y/o being on this show…🤠 #LoveIslandUK — liv ☁︎ (@livynoel) June 6, 2022

But others say 19 is over the legal age of consent in the UK, so what’s the big deal?

let’s be honest davide and gemma are both legal so… #LoveIsland — lilly baddie (@LillyBaddie) June 8, 2022

The fact that Davide could be getting labelled a nonce if he picks a legal aged Gemma (19) is just mind-blowing. #loveisland — Kris Ⓥ (@krisalex90) June 7, 2022

Everyone hating on Gemma just because she’s 19, leave the girl alone! She’s a legal adult, she can do what she wants. People just jealous #LoveIsland — Georgia Polley (@lolgigi22) June 6, 2022

Really, we’re just here for the funny takes reminding us how old we are.

This is not love island this is Year 12 common room #Loveisland — Tania (@TaniaY_xoxo) June 6, 2022