Michael Owen Cringes As Fellow Football Pundits Bring Up Love Island During Match Coverage

Michael Owen cringes as his daughter's appearance in Love Island is mentioned Channel 4

Michael Owen was left a little red-faced on Tuesday night when his fellow pundits couldn’t resist mentioning a certain reality show during their coverage of the England match.

The footballer’s 19-year-old daughter Gemma is currently appearing on Love Island, which Channel 4 football presenter Jules Breach referenced at the beginning of the show.

Advertisement

She told viewers: “Joining me hoping to see another famous England victory in Munich are England and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen, Michael Owen, here with us.”

As Michael hid his head in his hands, she continued: “A big night for the Owens last night, Michael. How are you feeling?”

Advertisement

He joked: “I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you brought it up straight away. I’m feeling alright, thank you.”

Gemma Owen is currently at the centre of the action on Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

Michael quickly added: “This has taken my mind off it, so don’t bring it back up. ”

Advertisement

Tuesday night’s instalment of Love Island saw Gemma coupling up with newbie Davide, after the public previously paired her with student Liam.

Prior to entering the villa, the horse-lover admitted her dad wasn’t exactly “buzzing” at the prospect of her signing up for Love Island, but he did give her his blessing.

Gemma in the villa ITV/Shutterstock

Gemma said: “He is very supportive in whatever I decide to do so he didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled.

“He said, ‘You know how to behave. You just go and do it’. My mum’s bit of advice was, ‘Gem, remember to keep it classy’.”

Advertisement