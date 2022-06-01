Gemma Owen ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island newbie Gemma Owen has spoken out about her famous dad’s reaction to her signing up for the reality show.

Gemma is the daughter of British football legend Michael Owen, and will be one of 11 Islanders heading into the new villa when Love Island returns to our screens next week.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of her entrance, the 19-year-old admitted her dad wasn’t exactly “buzzing” about her appearance on the dating show.

However, she insisted: “He is very supportive in whatever I decide to do so he didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled.

“He said, ‘You know how to behave. You just go and do it’. My mum’s bit of advice was, ‘Gem, remember to keep it classy’.”

Gemma also said her parents “trust me not to do anything to embarrass them”, stating she probably wouldn’t have sex in the villa for that reason.

Asked whether she’d be revealing her dad’s identity to her fellow Islanders, the dressage rider said: “I don’t think I’m going to go in there and be like oh my dad was a footballer because I’m not really that type of person.

“I think if they ask me what your parents do, then I’m not going to keep it a secret. I’d be honest and say, but it’s definitely not something I’m going to go in there and go bragging it about. I’ll only address it if people ask me.”

The cast of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island returns on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2.