With just one week to go until the brand new Love Island villa opens its doors, ITV has begun revealing the cast for this year’s series.

However, there will be a few tweaks to the format – including the action playing out in a brand new Mallorcan villa and producers making the decision to ditch their usual fast-fashion tie-ins in favour of a new deal with eBay, which will see the Islanders sporting “pre-loved” outfits throughout their search for romance.

On Monday morning, bosses started announcing the new cast members who’ll be taking up residence in the Love Island villa from next week in the hopes of nabbing true love (or, at the very least, a Boohoo collection).

Get to know them a little better below – and make sure to keep checking back over the course of today as more Islanders are unveiled…

Paige

Paige Thorne ITV

Age: 24

From: Swansea

Job: Paramedic

She says: “I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

“[I’m bringing] positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”

Dami

Dami Hope ITV

Age: 26

From: Dublin

Job: Senior microbiologist

He says: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that’s why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.

“I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!”

Indyah

Indyah Polack ITV

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Hotel waitress

She says: “I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.

“I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

Liam

Liam Llewellyn ITV

Age: 22

From: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters student (Strength & Conditioning)

He says: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together. I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”