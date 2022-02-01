Love Island will come from a brand new villa when it returns later this year Nat Morris/ITV

Love Island is officially on the move, with ITV revealing the show will come from a brand new villa when it returns this summer.

The broadcaster has confirmed tabloid reports that bosses are on the hunt for a new location, after hosting the past four series at the famous Spanish farmhouse in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

The ITV2 reality series moved to its current location for its third series in 2017, after the first two runs were hosted at a villa in Santanyi on the Spanish island.

It returned there in 2021 after the first (and, so far, only) winter series in 2020 was hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

A spokesperson said in a statement (via The Mirror): “The ultimate Summer of love is on the horizon as Love Island makes its long-awaited return, direct from a brand new villa in Mallorca.”

They added: “Applications are currently open for singletons looking for a long, hot summer…”

Love Island has been filmed in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca since 2017 ITV

News of the villa’s relocation comes following tabloid reports that Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Odudu was being eyed up as a potential new host.

Laura Whitmore has hosted the last two series of Love Island after originally stepping in for the late Caroline Flack.

A Love Island rep neither confirmed nor denied Laura – who is married to the show’s narrator Iain Stirling – could be leaving the show when reports linking AJ to the show emerged in October, saying: “Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show both this year, and last.”

Maya Jama, former Islander Maura Higgins and Arielle Free had also previously been linked to the role.

