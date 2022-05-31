The brand new Love Island villa Matt FrostITV

Love Island has given fans their first official look at the show’s brand new villa.

The ITV2 reality juggernaut has moved locations for the 2022 series, with the 11 fresh Islanders set to move into the luxurious new property in Mallorca next week.

Photos of the new villa reveal that it boasts many familiar elements, including a pool, Beach Hut and firepit, where the infamous recouplings happen.

The firepit is the scene of the recouplings Matt FrostITV

There are also a number of new features, including a new wardrobe in the dressing rooms, which is filled with “pre-loved” outfits as part of the show’s new deal with eBay.

Producers are ditching their usual fast-fashion tie-ins in favour of a partnership with the second-hand online retailer, with the Islanders sporting recycled items throughout their search for romance.

The dressing room features clothing from eBay Matt FrostITV

Islanders will enter the villa through a brand new heart Matt FrostITV

Bosses have also revealed how viewers will be able to buy some of the villa’s fixtures and fittings this year.

The show has partnered with Screen With Envy to offer fans the ability to buy a range of interior and garden products showcased on the show.

Love Island called the previous villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca home since its third series in 2017.

The first two seasons were hosted at a villa in Santanyi on the Spanish island, while the first (and, so far, only) winter series in 2020 was hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

On Monday, the first set of Islanders entering the villa were officially revealed.

Among the 11 hopefuls looking for love is the daughter of former England captain Michael Owen, Gemma, and the show’s first-ever deaf Islander, Natasha Ghouri.