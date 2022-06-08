The original cast of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

We might only be two days into this year’s series of Love Island, but producers are already getting ready to shake things up.

At the end of Tuesday night’s instalment, during which Liam was left standing alone when newcomer Davide coupled up with Gemma, the show teased the first of this year’s Bombshell arrivals.

The first of these is 25-year-old Afia Tonkmor, a lounge host at a private members club from London.

Admitting she’s fallen in love “too quickly” in the past, Afia has said Love Island “seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone... and have an amazing summer”

“[I want to] just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well,” she added.

Afia is one of two new arrivals in the villa Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

Joining her in the villa will be fellow newbie Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a 27-year-old actor from Essex.

Ekin-Su has admitted she’s “quite picky”, insisting she’s “not just looking for looks – I’m looking for brains!”.

“I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats,” she said prior to her arrival in the “Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

She added: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

Ekin-Su ITV

The first 11 Islanders were introduced to fans in Monday night’s launch show, which was watched by an average of 2.4 million viewers, holding steady on the previous series’ viewing figures.

