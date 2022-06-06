Laura Whitmore Pre-Empts 'Exhausting' Love Island Haters Ahead Of This Year's Launch

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is getting ready for this year's launch show Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

It’s a known fact that the same criticism starts popping up on social media when Love Island rolls around, so presenter Laura Whitmore decided to get ahead of the curve before this year’s launch.

Posting on TikTok over the weekend, Laura pre-empted her detractors with a string of criticisms that have been levelled at both the show and herself in the past.

“Shall we chat Love Island? These are all actual things that have been written or said,” she wrote, before launching into a string of past comments.

“I think it’s ridiculous that Laura flies back and forth. Send the guests there!” Laura began, referring to spin-off show Aftersun.

She then clarified: “The villa is in Mallorca and Aftersun is in London. This is the situation for any host, always has been.

“If I could stay in Mallorca I would. But at the moment, flying me back is MORE EFFICIENT than bringing our new guests and audience every week. I have it in my contract to offset my carbon footprint.”

Laura then responded to claims she has the “easiest job on the telly” and “gets paid 50K a minute”.

@thewhitmore Getting all of this out of the way now ahead of a summer of love so we can spend our time talking about the real juicy stuff 💓 #loveisland ♬ Love Island - Fatboy Slim

Pointing out that commentary about her earnings could be rooted in sexism, she said: “Firstly, Iain has never had any attention on money he earns. Why don’t we like women earning money?

“I bloody wish I earned what was written in the press. I only get paid on days I work.”

One of the most frequent comments made about Laura is the idea she’s “never in” the villa, with Laura insisting: “It’s the same EVERY YEAR! This story is exhausting. Producers can mix up WHEN I go in as a surprise.”

“She’s so boring. Why doesn’t she ask more? What’s with all the pauses!?” Laura then wrote. “DRAMA baby! If I wasn’t on hosting duties with time limits, I’d love full on banter. But I can’t. I need to stay as impartial as possible and trust the process.

“Last year with social distancing I couldn’t even give them a hug! And I’m a hugger.”

This year marks Laura's third as Love Island host ITV/Shutterstock

Finally, Laura took on the idea that she’s “too old for Love Island”, particularly since having a child.

The presenter – who, not that it especially matters, is only 37 – added: “I don’t plan to date the Islanders! I’m the HOST. Age means experience and it’s a privilege.”