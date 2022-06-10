Love Island's Liam Llewlleyn Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn looks to have quit the villa less than a week after the show’s launch.

Both The Sun and MailOnline have reported the 22-year-old walked out ahead of a recoupling, which set to air on Friday night.

An ITV spokesperson declined to confirm Liam’s departure when contacted by HuffPost UK, but his apparent exit has been teased in a first-look clip of the forthcoming episode.

😵‍💫 FIRST LOOK 😵‍💫



Our Islanders heads' are spinning as they make difficult decisions... Who will leave the villa after the first recoupling? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTkSvNdObW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

It sees Liam approach the boys and say: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit,”, before everyone then gathers.

Liam was left single and vulnerable earlier this week after new arrival Davide Sanclimenti chose to couple up with Gemma Owen, who Liam had originally been paired with.

Thursday night’s episode then saw Liam enjoy dates with two new bombshells Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Islanders had been warned that whoever ended up single at the latest recoupling would be dumped from the Island.

However, it is unclear what Liam’s apparent exit will mean for the show, with an equal number of Islanders remaining.

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.