Mixed Retailers There's still time to bag some last-minute garden furniture before the long weekend

The long weekend is nearly upon us, and it looks like it might actually coincide with some good weather for once! And while we’re definitely not expecting full-blown Mediterranean temperatures, the prediction of at least a couple of days of sunshine has got us desperate to make the most of it, and spend as much time as possible outdoors.

If this good weather has well and truly crept up on you (like us), then you’re probably thinking you don’t have enough time to get your garden furniture and essentials in time for the weekend.

But don’t worry – we’ve delved deep into the delivery times of some of our favourite sites, and pulled together a list of products that should arrive no later than Friday if you order ASAP!

