12 Garden Furniture Essentials That'll Arrive In Time For The Bank Holiday Weekend

These last-minute buys are all in stock – order them today, relax tomorrow, and thank us later.

There's still time to bag some last-minute garden furniture before the long weekend
The long weekend is nearly upon us, and it looks like it might actually coincide with some good weather for once! And while we’re definitely not expecting full-blown Mediterranean temperatures, the prediction of at least a couple of days of sunshine has got us desperate to make the most of it, and spend as much time as possible outdoors.

If this good weather has well and truly crept up on you (like us), then you’re probably thinking you don’t have enough time to get your garden furniture and essentials in time for the weekend.

But don’t worry – we’ve delved deep into the delivery times of some of our favourite sites, and pulled together a list of products that should arrive no later than Friday if you order ASAP!

So, whether you’re thinking of hosting a summery soiree for your friends and family, or fancy keeping it lowkey, lounging around outside all weekend, you’ll definitely find something in this list for you.

1
John Lewis
A super comfortable two-seater sofa
Sure to see you through many summers to come, this stylish two-seater sofa is incredibly comfy, thanks to its woven frame, and multitude of plump cushions. Pay for next day delivery, and it’ll come in time to lay out on.
Get it from John Lewis for £600
2
John Lewis & Partners
This highback beanbag in bright pink
For a more boho set-up, you can’t beat bean bags! With a comfy teardrop shape in a range of available colours (we love the fuchsia), scattering a few of these will really set the atmosphere for a chilled-out afternoon with friends.
Get it from John Lewis for £90
3
John Lewis & Partners
This pretty bistro set for patio dining
Made from powder-coated steel, this bright orange bistro set will definitely brighten up any bank holiday celebrations. Best of all, you can get it ASAP with next day delivery – and it arrives fully assembled!
Get the set from John Lewis for £95
4
Argos
This pretty and practical picnic bench
Super affordable and long-lasting, we think wooden picnic benches truly belong in gardens – not just school playgrounds and parks. Plus, if it’s available in your area, you can have it delivered as early as same day.
Get it from Argos for £99
5
John Lewis & Partners
A large parasol to keep all your guests covered
With its large canopy and easily adjustable tilt, this parasol is a must-have. Buy it on next day delivery if you want your guests to stay cool while they dine al fresco. It’s available in stone-coloured Oyster and Dark Grey.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £75
6
Wayfair
A swanky dining table and chair set
This rattan set comes with a rectangular glass-topped table, and six stylish woven armchairs with comfy seat cushions. Lightweight and versatile, the chairs are easy to move around, but sturdy enough that a little wind won’t knock them down.
Get it from Wayfair for £609.99
7
John Lewis & Partners
This lounger for some proper relaxation
Made of beautifully finished eucalyptus wood, this gorgeous lounger is an essential bank holiday buy if you’re looking to just properly relax and unwind for the whole weekend.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £199
8
Argos
This amazing pizza oven for your barbecue
This arguably isn’t essential for your weekend celebrations – but we can’t get over how good the reviews are. Compatible with any gas or charcoal barbecue, just pop this nifty product on top, and serve up your guests freshly made pizzas. Just check for availability in your area!
Get it from Argos for £60
9
Argos
A selection of foldable picnic chairs
Need an affordable and non-permanent way to ensure all your guests have seats? Super affordable, these chairs are available at most stores, and can be easily folded away and stored once your guests have left.
Get it from Argos for £15
10
Wayfair
An outdoor rug to pimp up your patio
If your barren balcony or patio is in need of some speedy TLC before you welcome guests, then laying out a colourful rug will quickly inject life into the space. This one is comfortable enough for people to sit on.
Get it from Wayfair for £22.99
11
Argos
This simple but essential six-seater set
Available for click and collect and same day delivery in most areas, this simple dining table set is perfect if you’re planning to put on a bit of a dinner party. It comes with six seats, a large parasol that provides ample shade, and a sturdy glass-topped table.
Get it from Argos for £210
12
Argos
A gazebo that goes up easily
You can pick this gazebo up from most Argos stores immediately after purchase – but it’s also available same day delivery in many areas. With UK weather so notoriously unpredictable, gazebos are great to have on hand in case of sunshine and rain showers.
Get it from Argos for £30
