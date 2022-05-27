Life

14 Brilliant Buys For A Jubilee Party, Whatever Your Vibes

Because you don’t have to be a resolute royalist to get in on the long weekend fun.

With many of us blessed with bank holidays next Thursday and Friday, it’s safe to say that June is going to be getting off to a pretty good start. And whether you’re a die-hard fan of the royal family or not, a four-day weekend is a worthy enough reason to warrant hosting your own celebrations.

Forget red, white and blue banners, and plastic hats adorned with union jacks – this Platinum Jubilee, we’re truly swapping tacky for tasteful. From afternoon teas with kitsch queen-themed accessories, to elegant evening drinks with lots of bubbly, we’re sure we can help you throw the ultimate outdoor soiree in celebration of the long weekend.

(Remember to check delivery times and snap these buys up before it’s too late!)

1
Not On The High Street
Decorate cakes with these Queen cupcake toppers
If you’re keen to pay homage to Her Majesty, then you can’t beat these little cupcake toppers. Perfect if you’re after a playful vibe, each reusable topper features the queen in a different colourful outfit.
Get them from Not On The High Street for £9
2
Amazon
Fill a classy glass dispenser to the brim with Pimms
This large mason jar has been fitted with an air tight tap - making it the perfect vintage drinks dispenser for your weekend celebrations. Whether you fill it with fresh lemonade, or a big batch of Pimms, it’ll definitely help your guests stay hydrated.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
3
Etsy
Pick a banner that puts the corgis centre-stage
The Queen loves her corgis, so it’s only right that they’re celebrated, too. This quirky garland features hand-drawn illustrations of the monarch and her most-loved breed, and is a definite upgrade to the classic red, white, and blue bunting.
Get it from Etsy for £10
4
Amazon
Display a Prosecco wall for the ultimate platinum party
Get your soiree off to a good start by setting up this premium Prosecco wall. With space for ten plastic glasses, guests can help themselves to a glass of pre-poured bubbles on arrival, and all take part in a celebratory toast to the long weekend.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
5
Amazon
Get competitive with a classic game of croquet
A classy garden game played by high-society, it’s only fitting that croquet features in your celebrations. This mini set has been designed for four players – and the game is guaranteed to only get more amusing after a few drinks.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
6
Etsy
Make it clear you’re mainly here for the long weekend
A long weekend is a good enough reason on its own to celebrate. For a party that’s less about Buckingham Palace, and more about just enjoying the Bank Holiday, you can’t go wrong with this banner.
Get it from Etsy for £7.99
7
Etsy
Keep the drinks flowing with a handy beer bucket
You won't need to keep popping back inside to the fridge if you invest in a beer bucket. This one's super stylish and big enough to hold wine, too.
Get it from Etsy for £33.99
8
Amazon
Give the lady herself a seat at your soiree
What’s better than a mask of Liz’s face? Definitely a lifelike cut-out! This half-body comes with adjustable struts so she can be modified to fit any seat. Make the lady herself part of your celebrations, and you can guarantee everyone will want a selfie with her!
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
9
Fortnum & Mason
Have a regal brew made from this limited-edition blend
With this limited-edition blend, you can enjoy tea that’s truly fit for a Queen! Rich and full-flavoured, it’s made with golden loose leaf teas from India, Sri Lanka, and China – perfect for afternoon teatime.
Get it from Fortnum & Mason for £16.50
10
Our Place
… And drink it from this pretty pair of Pride mugs
June also marks the start of Pride Month, so why not show your solidarity on the long weekend by enjoying a slow morning sipping from these beautiful hand-painted mugs? And best of all, 20% of the net revenue generated from these mugs before the end of June goes to Stonewall!
Get the set from Our Place for £45
11
Etsy
Buy this candle for the friend who's hosting
Whether you're the host or you're looking to take a gift, this candle will have everyone chuckling. And thankfully, it won't look out of place once Jubilee celebrations are over.
Get it from Etsy for £11.25
12
Amazon
Light up the bar with these LED letters
Rather than just serving drinks, how about making your event extra special by setting up a dedicated bar area? These illuminated letters can be hung on the wall or displayed freestanding, and will ensure everyone finds their way to a drink.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
13
John Lewis & Partners
Go really fancy with a three-tiered afternoon tea
If you’re going down the afternoon tea route, then you’ll need a good stand. Made from fine china, this simple stand has three tiers, so you can be sure there’s ample room for displaying enough finger sandwiches, scones, and cakes for all.
Get it from John Lewis for £35
14
Amazon
Put a modern twist on the monarch’s celebrations
Who says a jubilee celebration has to be adorned with union jacks? This glitzy canvas is the ultimate kitsch accessory for a glamorous girls’ evening. It’s available in loads of different sizes, so you’re sure to find one that suits your soiree.
Get it from Amazon for £14.49
