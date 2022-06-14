Laura Whitmore in the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

Laura Whitmore has opened up about the reality of living in the Love Island villa during a new interview with Alan Carr. And as it turns out, the gaff absolutely stinks.

Yes, the Irish presenter was the latest guest on Alan’s podcast Life’s A Beach, during which she opened up about the distinct aroma of the Love Island residence.

“It smells so bad,” she admitted. “If you think about it – that amount of people, about 40 or 50 islanders go through it the whole summer. It starts off with about 10 or 12 and then more keep going in. And they’re like 18-year-olds.”

Laura continued: “The carpet, the fake tan, the make-up, the BO – it stinks!

“You know when they try to cover the BO with Lynx Africa? That’s what it smells like.”

The new series of Love Island launched earlier this month, with Laura at the helm for the third year running.

The original cast of Love Island 2022 TV/Shutterstock

Before the new series’ debut, Laura decided to get ahead of her usual detractors with a TikTok video addressing some of the criticism she claims to have faced every year since she took over as host.

This included comments about her salary, her decision to fly between Mallorca and the UK over the course of the series, her interview technique when she speaks to the Islanders and claims she’s “never in” the villa.

On Monday night, Afia became the first Islander to be eliminated from the show this year, after the latest brutal recoupling.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.