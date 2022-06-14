Love Island Dumps Contestant In First Brutal Recoupling Of The Series

Love Island's latest brutal recoupling saw one contestant being shown the door ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island has officially had its first elimination of the series after a brutal recoupling in Monday night’s show.

During the episode, new boy Jacques was told he would have to choose whether he wanted to pair up with either Afia or Paige, with the one girl left single at the end of the process being forced to say goodbye to the villa for good.

Jacques told his fellow Islanders: “I’ve decided to couple up with this girl because from day one I entered the villa I’ve found her attractive. I’m getting to know her more and more and I’m excited to see where it will go.”

He then revealed he had chosen Paige, meaning Afia had to immediately say her goodbyes.

Speaking after her exit, Afia said: “Obviously I’m going to miss everyone in the Villa but I’m going to keep trying to find love. I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere.”

Insisting she had no regrets about how things played out, she added: “I feel like I stayed true to myself so I’d do things the same.”

Afia leaves the Love Island villa for good ITV/Shutterstock

While Afia might be the first Islander to be eliminated this year, she’s not actually the first to leave the villa.

That honour goes to Liam, who chose to leave of his own accord last week.

Explaining his decision in a recent Instagram post, he said: “I was in there at 10%. And I wasn’t comfortable being in there at 10%, I wanted to be in there at 100. And if I couldn’t bring 100, I didn’t want to be there.

“So yeah, I made the right decision.”

No sooner was Afia out of the villa than Love Island revealed plans to stir things up with the arrival of two new boys into the mix.