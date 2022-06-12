Love Island is about to get a whole lot more complicated for Gemma Owen as her ex-boyfriend arrives in the villa.

A preview at the end of Friday night’s episode teased the entrance of a new bombshell who previously dated Gemma, with ITV now confirming his identity.

As many had correctly speculated, he is rugby league player Jacques O’Neill.

Jacques O'Neill is set to join Love Island Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

The 23-year-old, who hails from Cumbria, has been released from his Castleford Tigers contract to appear on the ITV2 reality show.

He is reported to have dated Gemma, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, for around a year, with their break-up coming in the last 12 months.

Get to know him a little better below:

On if he’s a catch...

“We all think we’re a catch, don’t we? I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can. I would have a baby in two or three years. I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

On being single...

“I split up with my ex and then I was seeing someone else. I was concentrating so much on my rugby and then I had that injury. I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.”

On how he falls in love...

“Quick. I literally know if they’re going to be my girlfriend within a week. I fall pretty quick.”

On what gives him the ‘ick’...

“People singing Christmas songs! I was seeing this girl and it was just before Christmas and she started singing Christmas songs in the car and it went through me - it gave me the ick bad.”

Gemma is set for a surprise when her ex arrives in the villa Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

Gemma is currently paired with Luca Bish following Friday’s recoupling, which saw the fishmonger steal her from Davide Sanclimenti.

Her dad also recently defended the 19-year-old from comments on whether she is too young to appear on the show.