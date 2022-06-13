Liam Llewellyn and Gemma Owen ITV/Shutterstock

Former Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn has voiced his shock after finding out about Islander Gemma Owen’s famous dad.

Liam was coupled up with Gemma by viewers on their first day in the villa, with the strength and conditioning student and sports aficionado sharing his love of football with her in one of their first conversations.

Despite the theme of their chat, Gemma chose not to disclose that her dad is football legend Michael Owen, with Liam only discovering this fact after quitting the show last week.

Speaking on Sunday night’s edition of Aftersun, he told host Laura Whitmore: “I can’t believe who that actually was. That’s mad.”

Revealing he’s a fan of Newcastle United, Liam continued: “I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club.

“That first night, we were chatting about football and her family. I was so close. I can’t believe I didn’t quite work it out.”

Liam pictured after being paired up with Gemma in the villa ITV/Shutterstock

A day after being partnered with Gemma, newcomer Davide chose to pair up with her instead, leaving Liam in a vulnerable position.

He eventually made the decision to quit the show for good, explaining his choice in an Instagram story update following his Aftersun interview.

“I was in there at 10%,” he said. “And I wasn’t comfortable being in there at 10%, I wanted to be in there at 100. And if I couldn’t bring 100, I didn’t want to be there.

“So, yeah, I made the right decision.”

