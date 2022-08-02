ITV2 Used The Love Island Final To Confirm Big Brother's Return, And Reality TV Fans Can't Cope

Big Brother is back, people! ITV

Reality TV fans were in for a double dose of excitement on Monday night, when the Love Island final was also the setting of a major announcement.

During an ad break towards the end of the live show, ITV2 took the opportunity to confirm long-standing rumours that they’d acquired the rights to Big Brother.

A short teaser showed the usual ITV2 backdrop morphing into the iconic Big Brother eye logo, while the much-loved reality show’s unmistakeable theme music began to play.

At the end of the short ad, the year “2023” flashed up on screen, confirming a new series was set to air.

Most viewers had no idea that the surprise teaser was coming, leading to a lot of strong reactions online:

When I tell you I screamed https://t.co/zUwMIgBWui — Luke (@thexaxix) August 1, 2022

why did I get goosebumps 🤣 https://t.co/PuZligqJ5I — Lauren Smith (@laurenjsmith) August 1, 2022

Me and my friends when we heard the big brother music #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RYiKqhmTZV — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) August 1, 2022

Big Brother returns? Oh absolutely! — Yemisi Adegoke (@briticoyemo) August 1, 2022

that made the hairs on me neck stand up!!!! BIG BROTHER BA-by — John ✌️ (@JPLongland) August 1, 2022

Not ITV upstaging their own show with the Big Brother comeback announcement!!!! #LoveIsland #bigbrother — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) August 1, 2022

i feel alive https://t.co/nuofVcBK5M — Zosia Morris 🐳 (@zosia) August 1, 2022

Big Brother returning is just peak y2k and i'm here for it — Leah Sinclair (@LeahSinclairr) August 1, 2022

full body chills at the big brother theme song drop — David (@WrittenByDavid) August 1, 2022

BIG BROTHER ADVERT DKSKXKDMDK pic.twitter.com/3o7iPqrhNI — 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 EKIN SUUUU 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@leoliveeeeee) August 1, 2022

BIIIIIG BROOOOOTHER!!!!!! 😱 omg omg omg @itv2 — Jodie McCallum (@jodiepresents) August 1, 2022

The way I just FROZE then GASPED when I heard the Big Brother music in the ad break just then!!!! It’s back!!!! 👁 🍿 (please don’t love-island-efy it 🙏🏼) — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) August 1, 2022

BIG BROTHER IS BACK?! — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) August 1, 2022

I hope they don't full Big Brother with influencers, they have Love Island for that. I want normal people, arguing with each other from underneath cardboard boxes. — Natalie Guest (@natalieguest12) August 1, 2022

Need a Big Brother host for ITV2?



Nope, sorry, there's just no obvious STAR who I want on my TV as much as possible... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sXblilybAr — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) August 1, 2022

An ITV press release confirmed the series would run for “up to six weeks” and would feature a cast of “carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life”.

While no announcement has been made about presenters, Rylan Clark – who hosted Big Brother spin-off show Bit On The Side, and has made no secret of his hopes for the show to return – was quick to celebrate the news:

He was always watching… It’s coming home #bbuk pic.twitter.com/OEquISljQA — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/0ncPO7B6Pd — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 1, 2022

Marcus Bentley, known to fans as the “voice of Big Brother” thanks to his narration, also appeared to confirm he would be back for the revival:

Big Brother was originally shown on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010, after which it made the jump to Channel 5, airing its final season in 2018.

ITV did not mention whether Celebrity Big Brother was included in their Big Brother revival plans.