Rylan Clark Drops Biggest Hint Yet Big Brother Is Set For ITV Revival

An ITV spokesperson previously declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK

Big Brother and its celebrity spin-off originally ran between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with Davina at the helm.

After Channel 4 decided not renew the show, it moved to Channel 5 in 2011, where Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, and later Emma Willis, took over presenting duties until the show was cancelled in 2018.

Reports have linked former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side host Rylan – who won the Celebrity version of the show in 2013 – to the main presenting role on the possible revival.