Big Brother Fans Rejoice As Reports Claim The Show Could Be Returning To Our Screens

Davina McCall outside the Big Brother house in 2010 Ian Gavan via Getty Images

Big Brother fans have been smarting ever since the long-running reality TV giant disappeared from our screens with little fanfare in 2018 – but if recent reports are to be believed, the show may have been thrown a lifeline.

On Saturday, The Sun published an article claiming Big Brother could be returning to our screens as soon as 2023, with a brand new home.

The tabloid quoted “a TV source” who said that ITV was “in talks” about potentially reviving the game-changing reality show.

According to The Sun, the comeback season could potentially air on ITV2 in the autumn of next year, after that year’s series of Love Island has ended.

It’s obviously early days (and, for what it’s worth, an ITV spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK) but that hasn’t stopped Big Brother fans from celebrating the news on social media…

Shaking. Hyperventilating. Throwing up. Big Brother coming back gives me a sense of excitement like literally NOTHING else pic.twitter.com/DWHH9bgQOQ — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 15, 2022

This news is everything I ever needed. Love me some Big Brother! https://t.co/7dGfvfsDg8 — Olly (@olly_michael96) April 16, 2022

Beyond excited for this. Big Brother is in talks to return - and it’s ITV in the pole position. https://t.co/Dno7hfuEIR — Andy Halls (@AJHalls) April 15, 2022

This is what we NEED https://t.co/JYusP8aDlm — attractive charming young seductress (@fiionnuaalaa) April 16, 2022

OMG THIS BETTER BE TRUE I WILL SCREAM — Phil (@pjsloss) April 15, 2022

Holy fuck!!!! Yes fucking please! We want Big Brother back!!! Please make it happen @ITV

Thanks @Harris33thatsme you can slide in to my DMs with good news like this any day 😝 #BBUK https://t.co/arRWheEITy — Steven Kelly (@StevenKelly82) April 16, 2022

I will lose my mind. Everyone having a reboot. #bbuk better be part of it https://t.co/gCHrKyhccJ pic.twitter.com/yY4jzQcprT — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@lyndashinobi) April 15, 2022

According to The Sun, ITV are in talks to revive Big Brother UK (civilian) on ITV2 in Autumn 2023! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Bc3w5d4Wtq — Alfie (@AlfieS12) April 15, 2022

Omg if this is true, this is best thing to come of reality TV for a long time!! https://t.co/4QNTBxgjWM — jade-claire (@jc_holt) April 16, 2022

IF THIS NEWS OF BIG BROTHER UK BEING REVIVED ON ITV2 ARE TRUE I WILL SOB UNCONTROLLABLY #BBUK #SaveBBUK pic.twitter.com/pBG8N2wIo4 — darren (@darrenbtw) April 15, 2022

The response I’ve seen on social media about the news that big brother could potentially come back on @itv2 has been fantastic be silly if itv didn’t bring it back. Like 13 weeks like channel 4 was.. you know you want too #BBUK — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) April 15, 2022

I hope that's true🙏...they really need to stick to the original format though. Not too much interference from big brother ie.the producers of the show. And have a mix of age groups not just making it a carbon copy of love island full of 20yo's. — Louise C. (@Lou__007) April 16, 2022

Big Brother and its celebrity spin-off originally ran between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with Davina McCall at the helm.

After Channel 4 decided not renew the show, it moved to Channel 5, where Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, and later Emma Willis, took over presenting duties.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis outside the Big Brother house in 2016 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Channel 5 eventually pulled the plug in 2018, announcing the news shortly before the 19th series began airing.

In 2020, to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary, Davina teamed up with former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side presenter Rylan Clark to front a series of specials looking back at some of the most iconic episodes ever.

Rylan has been extremely vocal about another channel bringing back Big Brother, even tweeting ITV2 about it as recently as 2019:

