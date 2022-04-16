Big Brother Fans Rejoice As Reports Claim The Show Could Be Returning To Our Screens

Big Brother fans have been smarting ever since the long-running reality TV giant disappeared from our screens with little fanfare in 2018 – but if recent reports are to be believed, the show may have been thrown a lifeline.
On Saturday, The Sun published an article claiming Big Brother could be returning to our screens as soon as 2023, with a brand new home.
The tabloid quoted “a TV source” who said that ITV was “in talks” about potentially reviving the game-changing reality show.
According to The Sun, the comeback season could potentially air on ITV2 in the autumn of next year, after that year’s series of Love Island has ended.
It’s obviously early days (and, for what it’s worth, an ITV spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK) but that hasn’t stopped Big Brother fans from celebrating the news on social media…
Big Brother and its celebrity spin-off originally ran between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with Davina McCall at the helm.
After Channel 4 decided not renew the show, it moved to Channel 5, where Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, and later Emma Willis, took over presenting duties.
Channel 5 eventually pulled the plug in 2018, announcing the news shortly before the 19th series began airing.
In 2020, to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary, Davina teamed up with former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side presenter Rylan Clark to front a series of specials looking back at some of the most iconic episodes ever.
Rylan has been extremely vocal about another channel bringing back Big Brother, even tweeting ITV2 about it as recently as 2019: