Brian Dowling Reignites Davina McCall Feud After Big Brother Fall-Out

Davina responded at the time, explaining Brian’s presenting stint hadn’t been discussed as Best Shows Ever focussed solely on the Channel 4 years of the reality show.

After one viewer noted that they found the omission strange , Brian tweeted: “You are not the only one. Actually at this stage it’s getting rather funny. People trying to rewrite history.”

The original “Big Mutha” also stated Brian had been invited to appear on Best Shows Ever.

However, he later tweeted an “FYI”, saying he had turned down the chance to film “a 10-second message on my phone” because he was “still affected” by the way he found out he was being “fired and replaced” as host.

Brian has now said he never “got an apology for stuff that was said” as he addressed the row in an interview with The Sun.

“I know what happened to me during my time on that show – Davina McCall doesn’t because she wasn’t on the show,” he said.

“I was uncomfortable with Davina’s truth because they weren’t Davina’s truths to tell. They were my truths to tell, and how I felt regarding my firing from Channel 5.

“Davina worked on a show on Channel 4. Davina and I had a good relationship up until the summer of last year, but things were said publicly that weren’t true and weren’t fair.”