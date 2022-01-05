Davina McCall Explains Why She Will 'Never' Discuss Relationship With Boyfriend Michael Douglas

Davina McCall Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Davina McCall has revealed she has an agreement with her boyfriend, hairdresser Michael Douglas, not to speak about their relationship.

The pair had been friends for 20 years prior to going public with their romance in 2019, with Michael having worked as Davina’s hairstylist as far back as her Big Brother days.

Davina and Michael’s relationship began following the Masked Singer star’s 2017 split from her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, with whom she has three children – Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Davina explained that she and Michael do not address their relationship in interviews out of respect for their families and former partners.

“We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship, because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair,” she said.

“But I love doing the podcast with him,” Davina added of their podcast, Making The Cut. “It’s basically an extension of what we’ve always done as friends, which is recommend things to each other.

“Even if we didn’t make any money – which we haven’t really, yet – we would still do it just because we love it.

“People also seem to really love it. But I guess that is the most public thing we do together.”

Davina with partner Michael Douglas David M. Benett via Getty Images

She added: “We won’t ever talk about us in an interview because somehow words linger and we don’t want that. The podcast is pretty public but our relationship isn’t, and that will never change because we don’t need it to.”

Davina previously vowed not to speak about her divorce from Matthew publicly for similar reasons.

After The Sun published a story about their divorce proceedings in 2018, Davina took to Twitter to explain why she would not be commenting.

Davina with ex-husband Matthew Robertson Antony Jones via Getty Images

She tweeted: “Just for the record I have not and never will discuss my divorce .. money /kids/terms NONE of it with the press so whatever is out there is not from me ( and is rubbish) This is to protect our kids.”

Davina and Matthew married in 2000, shortly before she began hosting Big Brother.