Davina McCall has set the record straight following claims she is set to pay £2.5 million to ex-husband Matthew Robertson for a “quickie” divorce. The former ‘Big Brother’ presenter, who announced her 17-year marriage was over last November, has insisted the reports are “rubbish”, adding she will never go into detail about their split.

PA Archive/PA Images Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson announced their split last November

The story - published in The Sun - claimed Davina would hand £1m to Matthew and also split the proceeds from the sale of their £3.2m house. Shutting down the report on Twitter, she wrote: “Just for the record I have not and never will discuss my divorce .. money /kids/terms NONE of it with the press so whatever is out there is not from me ( and is rubbish) This is to protect our kids.”

Davina and Matthew married in June 2000 and have three children together - Holly, 16, Tilly, 14 and 11-year-old Chester. They announced they were splitting following a “difficult time” last year, saying in a statement: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. “Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”

In 2014, Davina admitted her marriage had been through a tricky period, while she trained for her Sport Relief challenge, which saw her cross the UK in seven days by cycling, swimming and running. She previously had a short-lived marriage to Andrew Leggett in 1997, with the couple divorcing after less than a year together.