Davina McCall On How She Told Her Kids About Her Drug Addiction

Davina McCall has opened up about how she told her kids about battling a drug addiction in her twenties.

The 50-year-old presenter, who is mother to Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11, with her former husband Matthew Robertson, decided to be honest with her children because she knew they would eventually find out about her former addiction.

McCall battled alcoholism and heroin addiction in her early twenties, but was spurred to seek help following a friend’s ultimatum. By 25, she was clean.

“I had to be brutally honest [with my kids] quite early on when I thought other kids might talk to them about it,” McCall said on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. “They grew up with ‘Mummy’s going to a meeting’ - they just didn’t know it was a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.”