Love Island Winner Ekin-Su Has Already Bagged A Video-Call With A Very Famous Fan

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has already had a call with Hollywood following her victory on the ITV2 show last week.

Well, sort of.

In a video-call with co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Noah – who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama – revealed he’d since taken it one step further and even managed to bag a Facetime chat with the recently-crowned queen of Love Island.

“I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me,” Noah told his colleague, who was unable to hide her shock.

As Millie broke out her best Davide impression, he quickly added: “We video-called each other!”

LMAO NOAH SCHNAPP AND EKIN SU INTERACTION WAS NOT SOMETHING I EXPECTED HAHAHA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/97NJ2SCsJp — mills 💌 (@foundcaris) August 7, 2022

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti were voted the public’s favourite Love Island couple during the live final last week.

The morning after their win, it was revealed they had stormed the final by an absolute landslide, bagging 63.7% of the final vote, while their nearest competition, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, received 14.5%.

Third and fourth place finishers Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page received 11.8% and 10.1%, respectively.

With Love Island now over for another year, fans won’t have as long to wait as usual for its return, with a winter series set to start filming in South Africa early next year, ahead of a usual summer run later in 2023.