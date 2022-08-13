Love Island's Ekin-Su And Davide Give Fans The Reality Show News They've Been Waiting For

If, like us, you’ve missed seeing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti on your TV screens every night since Love Island finished, they have good news.

The reality TV lovebirds have revealed they have landed their own fly-on-the-wall travel show for ITV2.

Ekin-Su and Davide appeared on Channel 4′s The Big Breakfast on Saturday to reveal the cameras will be following them to Italy and Turkey as they introduce each other to where their families come from.

Davide told hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu: “We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

“It is going to be on ITV2, so it is going to be our own programme.”

Ekin Su and Davide appeared on The Big Breakfast Channel 4

Ekin-Su continued: “It will be all real, like fighting. I will be cooking for him and he will be cooking for me, the two cultures.”

Davide added: “Meeting family. So it’s going to be nice.”

The couple were voted the public’s favourite Love Island couple during the live final earlier this month.

The couple were crowned the winners of this year's Love Island Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The morning after their win, it was revealed they had stormed the final by an absolute landslide, bagging 63.7% of the final vote, while their nearest competition, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, received 14.5%.

Third and fourth place finishers Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page received 11.8% and 10.1%, respectively.

With Love Island now over for another year, fans won’t have as long to wait as usual for its return, with a winter series set to start filming in South Africa early next year, ahead of a usual summer run later in 2023.

