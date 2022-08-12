Love Island's Jacques O'Neill Issues Apology After Bullying Accusations

Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill ITV/Shutterstock

Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has issued a public apology after being accused of bullying.

Posting on his Instagram story on Thursday, the former rugby league player told his followers he took “full responsibility” for his actions, after fellow Islander Remi Lambert claimed both Jacques and finalist Luca Bish bullied him in the villa.

Earlier this week, Remi shared a clip of Jacques and Luca talking about him on Instagram live, writing: “Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying.

“I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about [three or five] 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.

“Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa. Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop.”

Remi pictured on his first night in the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

Following this, Jacques shared a public apology on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “I just want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks.

“I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.

“Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve probably not handled myself in the best possible way.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself.”

Jacques added: “I had my first therapy session on Monday which really took me out of my comfort zone, I know I have needed this for years but it’s only now I have decided to get help.

“I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just one session. I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively as I can.

“However, I know this can be used as an important lesson for me moving forward and over the coming years. I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down.”

Jacques shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram story Instagram

Jacques was one of the first bombshell arrivals of the most recent series of Love Island, which came as a shock to his ex-girlfriend Gemma Owen.

He eventually began a romance with Paige Thorne, though this hit a rough patch when it emerged he’d grown close to another Islander during the show’s Casa Amor twist.

