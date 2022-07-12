Jacques O'Neil ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has left the show, ITV bosses have confirmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the ITV2 reality show confirmed: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.”

The Love Island rep added: “We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Advertisement

Jacques entered the villa as a late arrival early on in the current series’ run, to the surprise of his ex-girlfriend Gemma Owen.

Jacques in his official Love Island publicity photo ITV/Shutterstock

Following this, he partnered up with fellow Islander Paige Thorne and, briefly, Danica Taylor.

However, Jacques’ romance with Paige was rocked when it emerged he had grown close with another contestant during the show’s annual Casa Amor twist.

After attempting to make it up to Paige in the past few days, a preview revealed Jacques is set to clash with new arrival Adam Collard – who previously took part in Love Island back in 2018 – in Tuesday night’s episode, after he expressed an interest in Paige during his first day in the new villa.

Advertisement

Jacques is the second of this year’s contestants to leave via the back door, after Liam Llewellyn also chose to leave of his own accord towards the beginning of the series.