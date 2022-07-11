Adam Collard is returning to Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is bringing back a serious blast from the past as its latest bombshell.

Adam Collard is set to make a shock return to the villa as part of a huge twist on the ITV2 reality series.

A teaser at the end of Sunday night’s episode revealed the former Islander, who originally appeared on the fourth series in 2018, will be making a comeback as a fully-fledged contestant.

It will mark first time in the show’s history an Islander from a previous season has returned to the show.

“I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in,” Adam said ahead of his return.

During his original stint in the villa, Adam gained somewhat of a lothario reputation, and was coupled up with Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Darylle Sargeant.

Adam and Zara later had a short-lived relationship after the show, and she was stunned to hear her ex was heading back to the Island.

Zara, who is now in a relationship with former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, commented on a post on the show’s Instagram page introducing Adam: “You’re joking me,” along with a host of laughing emojis.

Adam and Zara McDermott on Love Island in 2018 ITV/Shutterstock

Since leaving Love Island, Adam has amassed more than 900k followers on Instagram where he posts fitness content, and opened his own gym in Newcastle.