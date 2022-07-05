Love Island Fans Uncover Ekin-Su's Pop Past After Music Video Resurfaces

Much has been made of Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s soap opera career (who can forget Davide Sanclimenti calling her “a liar, actress”?), but it turns out she’s got more than one string to her bow.

Fans of the ITV2 reality show have uncovered her pop past after the Islander featured on a 2018 track over in Turkey.

Ekin-Su showed off her vocals as she teamed up with singer Seçil Gür on the song Yeniden Başlasın (which translates as Let It Be Again) and can also be seen dancing in the accompanying music video.

Ekin-Su in the video for Yeniden Başlasın YouTube

As yet, it seems Ekin-Su hasn’t disclosed her music career to her fellow Islanders, but we reckon if the whole influencer thing doesn’t work out after she leaves the villa, surely an assault on the UK charts awaits?

Ekin-Su – who has appeared in number of soap operas over in Turkey, even playing a serial killer in one of them – has been one of the stand-out stars of this year’s Love Island thanks to her straight-talking and hilarious antics.

Ekin-Su with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

She is currently coupled up with Davide, having managed to win back his affections after her dalliance with Jay Younger.

However, Casa Amor could throw a spanner in the works for their blossoming relationship, as Davide has already kissed two new girls who entered the main villa on Sunday as part of the show’s big twist.