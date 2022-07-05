Ronan Keating Admits Concerns For Son Jack After His First Night In The Love Island Villa

Ronan Keating Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Ronan Keating has admitted he had a lot of second-hand nerves watching his son Jack entering the Love Island villa.

On Monday night, the Boyzone star’s 23-year-old son was one of a handful of new boys who arrived in Mallorca as part of Love Island’s annual Casa Amor twist.

Advertisement

Speaking on The One Show after Jack’s first episode aired, the singer admitted he had been an “absolute mess” watching it.

“Storm [Ronan’s wife and Jack’s stepmother] is doing better than I am,” he explained.

“We all miss him in the house, we really do. His little brother Cooper and his little sister Coco and Missy, we all miss him.”

Noting he wants to “protect and look after” his son, Ronan continued: “His episode last night, he seemed a little bit quiet, he seemed a little bit nervous, which is understandable, I guess.

“I wish him the best. I hope he does OK. He’s got such a big heart and he’s a real softie so I’m just worried about him in there with all those other guys.”

Advertisement

Jack Keating in the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

“He’s been in Spain for a couple of weeks in lockdown, and we haven’t been able to talk to him,” the Life Is A Rollercoaster star added.

“It’s been silence [from him] and then he appeared on the TV last night and it was really scary.”

Before entering the villa, Jack said of his famous dad: “He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates.”

So far, the Casa Amor twist has thrown out a fair few surprises, with a number of the boys – including Andrew, Dami, and Davide – having already kissed newcomers while separated from their partners.

Jack shares a chat with Gemma in the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement