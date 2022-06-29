Michael and Gemma Owen Ryan Browne/ITV/Shutterstock

Michael Owen was everyone’s dad on Tuesday night as Love Island took a very racy turn.

The latest instalment of the reality show saw the return of the “heart rate” challenge, which sees the Islanders doing everything in their power to try and get their fellow contestants’ pulses racing.

For Gemma – who is the daughter of the football legend – this included coming out in knee-high tights and a thong leotard while brandishing a riding crop.

She then gave each of the boys in turn some one-on-one time, getting up close and personal and even licking an ear or two.

It was partner Luca who got the most of Gemma’s attention, though, with the pair sharing a steamy kiss as part of the task.

And while Gemma’s efforts had Luca, Jay and Jacques’ heart rates higher than any of the other girls, her dad tweeted a cringing emoji as the challenge aired:

🫣 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) June 28, 2022

Michael was previously left red-faced when his fellow pundits brought up Gemma’s stint on Love Island during match coverage earlier this month.

Introducing him as the “father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen”, presenter Jules Breach commented: “ Big night for the Owens last night, Michael. How are you feeling?”

He then joked: “I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you brought it up straight away. I’m feeling alright, thank you. This has taken my mind off it, so don’t bring it back up.”