ITV Dami and Indiyah in the Love Island villa.

We’re well into the swing of Love Island by now. Couples have formed, tensions are high and we, the audience, are very entertained.

Anyone who’s a romantic fiction reader or rom com obsessive will have noticed some of their favourite storylines forming right before our eyes.

Advertisement

And the good people of Twitter are calling out these tropes as they see them

we are getting all the tropes on this season:

jacques and paige = dickhead turns soft by nice sweet girl

dami and indiyah = friends to lovers

ekin su and davide = lovers to enemies to lovers

luca and gemma = boy falls harder

what more could we ask for?!?!!!#LoveIsland — amb (@fneIines) June 27, 2022

Take the “enemies to lovers” narrative – one of the reasons why the most recent season of Bridgerton was so popular. Who would have thought we’d watch this unfold on Love Island in the form of Ekin Su and Davide.

So, ere all those romantic tropes viewers have been spotting this season

‘Friends to lovers’

Dami and Indiyah have enjoyed the classic friends to lovers storyline and we are here for them.

The two started out in coupled with other people, but it was clear to see neither pairing was the right fit. And after their partners were eliminated, the pals quickly acknowledged they both felt attracted to one another.

Here’s to a happy ending! Could they even be this season’s winners?

I love a good friends to lovers trope. Dami and indiyah>>>> #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AQpor8y7Hp — D. 🫶🏿 (@tourdiaaa) June 21, 2022

Advertisement

Dami and Indiyah giving friends to lovers trope ahh so cute #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vfdrw3V6fc — chi (@oned1rect1onz) June 21, 2022

Friends to Lovers trope is always the best fr #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ptuM5tUU4B — Dami Hope (@Dami__Hope) June 26, 2022

‘Enemies to lovers’

Davide and Ekin-Su are giving us ‘enemies to lovers’ like no one else. The couple started off like any other Love Island pair, until Ekin-Su sneakily went off to kiss Jay behind Davide’s back, which led to her and Davide falling out.

Though the two state they can’t stand each other, you can tell romance is still in the air.

manifesting Ekin-su and Davide pull some enemies to lovers shit like the og enemies to lovers #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kWQga3ieRD — evie (@totallynotevie) June 27, 2022

Advertisement

can ekin or davide ignore their massive egos for one sec we need an enemies to lovers rn #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ubMchvLbqT — a (@celestiall444) June 26, 2022

Davide and Ekin Su: The ultimate enemies to lovers #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Gpix7a4V7e — Kaia (@KAIAXGIFFORD) June 27, 2022

Enemies to lovers story emerging right here #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/Q7d7OkI14e — Jamie (@jc998877) June 26, 2022

‘Girl falls, but boy falls harder’

It was a slow start with Paige and Jacques, but after Jay confessed his feelings for Paige, Jacques hasn’t stopped trying to step up his efforts with her.

They’ve both fallen for each, but it seems like Jacques is falling hardest. We expect them to stay together all the way... until Casa Amor, at least.

Advertisement

Damn Paige falls first but Jaques falling harder 😂😍😍 why men are like this, afraid to show emotions, now Paige knows how he really feels and this will just make their relationship stronger. Bet tomorrow she'll stop this nonsense with. #LoveIsland — Mz. (@mythought4me) June 26, 2022

If Jacques genuinely falls for Paige, that’ll be my favourite couple 🥺 #LoveIsland — The Real Francesca (@FrancescaEffect) June 20, 2022

The book tropes this season is giving me lifeee. Enemies to lovers with them and she falls first he falls harder with Paige and jacques 😭😭😭 — Mariam (@mariamsaiady) June 26, 2022

‘The villain we love’

Ekin-Su is the ultimate villain – the contestant viewers love to hate (or hate to love). Even since she snuck around with Jay while she was matched with Davide, she has caused nothing but trouble.

If she’s not spreading gossip she’s out causing mischief and we love to see it. We hope for more mess and drama from the queen that is Ekin-Su!

Advertisement

Nah Ekin su is the villan we needed 😂 not every season men being the players — Tsitsi (@anne_tac) June 15, 2022

Ekin-Su is a villain and I love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mZ7YCS9h6J — erin (@erin19822563) June 19, 2022

I feel like Ekin-Su is embracing the villain persona she’s been given cos😭 #LoveIsland — BROWNSUGA. (@eyrambabyy) June 27, 2022

Ekin-Su, we crown you this season’s villain. — KA (@ikeko__) June 27, 2022