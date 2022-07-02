Jack and Ronan Keating ITV

Ronan Keating’s son Jack is among six new contestants headed into Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old social media marketer is set to enter a second villa as the ITV2 reality show airs its annual twist designed to test the strength of the existing couples.

The current crop of female Islanders will be introduced to six new boys in Casa Amor, while another set of girls will enter the main villa alongside the original lads.

Advertisement

Jack said he has the full support of his famous dad to appear on the show, insisting the former Boyzone singer will be watching.

“He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates,” he said.

Describing himself, Jack said: “I think I’m a pretty positive, fun guy so I think some good chat and a bit of Irish charm as well.”

Jack is the second celebrity offspring to appear on Love Island this year, with former England footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma entering the villa at the start of the series.

Also entering Casa Amor are Josh Samuel Le Grove, a 22-year-old model from Essex; Samuel Agbiji, a 22-year-old model from Manchester; 23-year-old roofing company director Billy Brown; Deji Adeniyi, a 25-year-old accounts manager from Bedford; and George Tasker, a 23-year-old labourer from the Cotswolds.

Advertisement

The new female Islanders are set to be introduced to fans on Sunday.

Friday night’s episode of Love Island saw Charlie Radnedge and Antigoni Buxton dumped from the villa after the other contestants had to pick two out of six vulnerable Islanders to leave.