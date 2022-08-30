Ofcom Reaches Decision Over Love Island Complaints About Alleged 'Misogyny And Bullying'

Some of this year's Love Island contestants ITV/Shutterstock

Ofcom has said it will not further pursue complaints about alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour from some of the male contestants on this year’s Love Island.

The TV watchdog said it received 7,482 complaints about the ITV2 reality show across this year’s eight-week series, with allegations of “emotional abuse and coercive control” also made against some of the Islanders.

However, Ofcom has said it will take no further action against programme makers as it concluded the “negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light”.

A spokesperson said: “We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour.

“We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light.

“Viewers saw other Islanders condemning the behaviour and offering advice and support, as well as scenes where apologies were made.

“We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well established and viewers would expect to see the highs and lows as couples’ relationships are tested.”

At the time, almost 3,000 complaints were made to Ofcom about “alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour” in the villa in the wake of a “Mad Movies” challenge.

The show’s Snog, Marry, Pie challenge attracted a fresh wave of complaints to the TV watchdog, many of which related to comments Luca Bish and Dami Hope made to Tasha Ghouri.

The domestic violence charity Women’s Aid later confirmed it had held discussions with show bosses over some of the male Islanders behaviour towards the female contestants.

Last month, ITV chief Kevin Lygo said the station would “review” the series in the wake of the complaints.

“We will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done,” he said.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it. To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.”