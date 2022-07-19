Women's Aid Confirm 'Talks' With Love Island Bosses Over 'Misogyny And Controlling Behaviour'

The original stars of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

The charity Women’s Aid has confirmed they’ve held talks with Love Island bosses over some of the behaviour displayed during this year’s series.

In a statement issued to Metro, a spokesperson for the organisation said that after being repeatedly tagged in a “stream of Twitter posts” about “misogyny and controlling behaviour” being exhibited by some of the boys in the villa, they have held discussions with ITV.

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships,” they said.

“We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships.”

They added: “Women’s Aid has offered to help, and we want to assure people tagging us into posts that we are in conversation with ITV and the Love Island producers about what we can do moving forward to help address this.”

The cast of Love Island pictured earlier in the series ITV/Shutterstock

By way of response, an ITV rep said: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders. Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.

“Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions. We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our Islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment.”

This is not the first time Women’s Aid have spoken out about some of the scenes depicted in Love Island.

Back in 2018, they issued a statement after Islander Adam Collard was accused of gaslighting by some viewers.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact: