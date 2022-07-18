Love Island Stars' Friends And Families Share Joint Statement Condemning Online Abuse

The cast of Love Island pictured earlier in the series ITV/Shutterstock

The families of this year’s Love Island stars have issued a joint statement about the online abuse aimed at the current batch of contestants.

Because the Islanders are not allowed contact with the outside world during their time on the show, they usually hand over their social media accounts to loved ones to update on their behalf while they’re in the villa.

Before Sunday night’s episode – which included the annual “Movie Madness” challenge – the social media accounts for Gemma, Tasha, Indiyah, Paige, Dami, Andrew and Ekin-Su all shared the same post urging Love Island viewers not to spread online hate.

“Love Island is an interactive TV show where opinions, discussion and debate are welcomed in equal measure to displays of support, love and kindness,” their joint statement read.

“Although we have never met, we stand together today united against the hate messages and insults that some viewers seem to think is acceptable to throw at our friends, sons, daughters and family members.

“Your hate has no place on our pages or society in general.”

They added: “This post is being shared across contestants’ social media pages at the same time and Love Island fan-related pages as a sign of unity and denouncement of hate.”

A post on Indiyah’s account added: “Be kind always, remember your words can either make or break someone’s day. It’s better if you make it.”

The original stars of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, a post on the official Love Island account said: “We do not tolerate trolling or abuse of any sort and we continue to offer support to the Islanders and their families and friends in tackling social media negativity.”

Last week, Tasha’s father shared a lengthy comment defending his daughter after she was the subject of ableist comments online.

“Tash wanted to do [Love Island] to represent and show deaf kids, teens and adults that they have nothing to fear by embracing their deafness or hearing aids,” he wrote. “It’s why hers is bright white!

It’s mentally draining for her trying to compute what’s been said, lip reading people whose lips aren’t facing her or whose mouths are covered with bottles [and] who said what when many are talking. Staying involved in conversation when you can only hear robotic sounds in only one of your ears is mentally draining.

“This leads to tiredness and sometimes tears. It’s a pressured environment for all but she has an extra pressure no one seems to recognise apart from anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing.”