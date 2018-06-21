Women’s Aid has issued a statement on ‘Love Island’, in which they say Adam Collard’s behaviour towards Rosie Williams shows “warning signs” people should look out for.

Things had been going well for Adam and Rosie, who had previously taken their relationship to the next level in the bedroom, but when newcomer Zara McDermott caught the 22-year-old’s eye, he decided to ditch her.

The pair then had a tense confrontation on Tuesday’s show, during which Adam smirked as Rosie explained why she felt hurt and upset.